Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Ganyu skin and 4-star character outfit leaks

After the recent release of Klee and Kaeya's alternate skins in Genshin Impact's 3.8 update, many are already wondering when the next set will arrive in this extremely popular open-world RPG. It is widely believed that Patch 4.4, which may celebrate the annual Lantern Rite festival, will introduce new skins for some existing characters in the game. Recent leaks have indicated which fighters may receive this cosmetic upgrade.

Ganyu is rumored to get a redesigned skin in the 4.4 upgrade. Considering she is a 5-star character, her cosmetic upgrade will have to be purchased with Genesis Crystals from the shop. However, like in previous instances, players will also receive a free skin for a 4-star character.

New leaks suggest Genshin Impact 4.4 may introduce two new outfits for characters

It is no surprise the annual Lantern Rite festival, which coincides with the Chinese Lunar New Year, is the biggest event in Genshin Impact. HoYoverse celebrates the festival with grandeur, handing players generous rewards and releasing alternate skins for popular characters.

While a recent leak suggested that Geo Archon Zhongli and Amber would be the next characters to receive a cosmetic upgrade in the game, some new information from Tieba indicates it may be Ganyu and Xingqui instead.

As per the leak, Ganyu (Cryo) will be the 5-star character whose skin will become available for purchase during the Lantern Rite festival in version 4.4. A free skin for the exceptional 4-star Xingqui (Hydro) may also be provided to the Travelers for completing the main event.

Cloud Retainer's human and Adeptus form (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier, Uncle Ahq revealed that Cloud Retainer, an Adeptus from Liyue, may be released in her human form as a playable character in version 4.4. If the leaks hold true, it would be quite plausible for Ganyu to be featured alongside her. Both of them share a peculiar relationship in the storyline of Genshin Impact. Ganyu is Cloud Retainer's pupil and has been trained by her in Mt. Aocang.

Considering how Xiao and the other Adepti often enjoy the spotlight during Lantern Rite festivals, more focus on Ganyu and Cloud Retainer is certainly plausible. However, there's a lot of time before the 4.4 update arrives and more information regarding Ganyu and Xingqui's skins is revealed.