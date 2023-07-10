Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Cloud Retainer playable character and Expected release date

A new leak for Genshin Impact sheds light on the possible release date of a long-awaited character. Before the release of Fontaine in the new 4.0 update, the excitement among fans seems to be stirring and adding fuel to that fire, several sensational leaks are surfacing on the internet.

One such leak suggests that Cloud Retainer may become a playable character soon. While many players hoped for her to be playable someday, it wasn't until her human form was revealed in the Story Teaser: Echoes of Heart that it seemed plausible any time soon.

When will Cloud Retainer be released in Genshin Impact?

Cloud Retainer, the sharp-tongued Adepti from Liyue, was introduced to players way back during the game's release. As the story progressed, players learned more about her personality and relationships with other pivotal characters of Liyue, notably Ganyu and Shenhe. During the 3.4 Lantern Rite event, her human form was officially revealed to the players.

Cloud Retainer in her adeptus form, as seen in the game. (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players have been speculating her expected release date for a while now. Since she was first leaked, this is the first time any leaker has indicated a possible release date.

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



Ver. 4.4実装する予定と思います



Cloud Retainer is a playable character



She likely in the 4.4 banner.

#Genshinleaks

#原神リーク 留雲借風真君はプレイアブルキャラです。Ver. 4.4実装する予定と思いますCloud Retainer is a playable characterShe likely in the 4.4 banner. 留雲借風真君はプレイアブルキャラです。 Ver. 4.4実装する予定と思いますCloud Retainer is a playable character She likely in the 4.4 banner.#Genshinleaks #原神リーク

Uncle Ahq, a credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, suggests that Cloud Retainer will become a playable character, and she might be released during the 4.4 patch of the title. She seems to be the only new 5-star Liyue character with a rumored release date between patch 4.0 and 4.5.

Cloud Retainer in her human form, as seen in the 3.4 event cutscene. (Image via HoYoverse)

Keeping in mind that Genshin Impact patch 4.4 will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival, which coincides with the Chinese new year, assuredly, the main event of the update will focus on the Liyue region.

Ideally, it would be appropriate to release Cloud Retainer as a character due to her influence as one of the Adepti. This theory further gives weight to the rumors. However, fans will have to wait till HoYoverse teases the version 4.4 characters via drip marketing for further confirmation.

Poll : 0 votes