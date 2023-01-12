Genshin Impact leaks reveal Cloud Retainer's human form ahead of official release

A few Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced online, claiming to reveal the Cloud Retainer's human form. As Travelers should know by now, this character is usually portrayed as a crane that is decidedly not a humanoid. To see her with a different body would be unexpected.

HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal these images. This means the content of her new appearance is subject to change. At the very least, Travelers should know that these images come from credible leakers.

Details about the Genshin Impact leak that reportedly reveals the Cloud Retainer's human form

The tweet above from leaker Therallo shows a photo of the Cloud Retainer. Her legs aren't fully visible, but players can still get a good idea of the rest of the character's design from this image. Both her front and back are visible, which may be convenient for fan artists seeking to draw her.

It is vital to reiterate that the Cloud Retainer's appearance is subject to change. In fact, this leak is an updated version of an older one, and her clothes are different between the two. The outdated version can be found down below for comparison's sake.

The older Genshin Impact leak had worse photo quality and a few minor differences in the Cloud Retainer's design. While her head didn't change much between the two leaks, her top was noticeably different. For example, the older leak looked like she had an orange tie and white clothing apparel around her shoulders. The newer photo has a completely different top altogether.

Therallo has stated that both leaks are real, but the one with the clearer image is the more recent design. Thus, Genshin Impact players should expect the Cloud Retainer to be more likely to use that outfit than the other.

This design has been leaked for a Genshin Impact 3.4 promotional video. Such a video was not yet released when this article was written.

Other Cloud Retainer news

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos The playability of Cloud Retainer's human form is still uncertain.



Artwork of Klee's new skin or Cloud Retainer's human design is based on early concepts and is not indicative of the final product.



When more reliable information is available for either, we will share it here. The playability of Cloud Retainer's human form is still uncertain.Artwork of Klee's new skin or Cloud Retainer's human design is based on early concepts and is not indicative of the final product.When more reliable information is available for either, we will share it here.

It is vital to mention that the Cloud Retainer has no known release date for any future banners. In fact, it's never been confirmed that she will be a playable character.

Characters with unique designs tend to be summonable, but it's far too early for Travelers to know for certain at the moment.

The only thing players know from the latest Genshin Impact leaks is that the Cloud Retainer should appear in Version 3.4. Her full role in that update is yet to be disclosed. At the very least, it's known with 100% certainty that she is not playable in that update since the 5-star banners feature Alhaitham, Xiao, Yelan, and Hu Tao.

Not to mention, no gameplay videos of this human form exist from the 3.4 beta.

Sussyalt @Sussyalt3 [3.4 Beta]

CLOUD RETAINER??? HUMAN FORM??? IM SO EXCITED FOR PRELOAD OMG

From Yukizero7, reliable [3.4 Beta]CLOUD RETAINER??? HUMAN FORM??? IM SO EXCITED FOR PRELOAD OMGFrom Yukizero7, reliable https://t.co/I9fbWm1mGP

One of the first design leaks for the Cloud Retainer was around January 2, 2023, when Yukizero7 sketched her supposed design. Unsurprisingly, this image uses an outfit reminiscent of the other older Genshin Impact leaks, not the more recent one posted on January 11, 2023.

There is no further news on this character's human form. The crane version has been in the game since Genshin Impact 1.0 and has had sporadic appearances in various quests and events.

