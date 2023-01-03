Genshin Impact 3.4 is expected to go live on January 18, and fans are excited about the new update. As the Chinese New Year draws near, HoYoverse is also expected to celebrate the Liyue Festive event, Lantern Rite, in v3.4. As per the latest leaks, fans can expect a surprise character appearance in the promotional video of the event during the livestream.

There have also been numerous leaks about Lisa and Ayaka getting new skins in Genshin Impact 3.4. Additionally, a leak revealed another character that might be next in line to get a new skin.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Cloud Retainer to appear in human form in Lantern Rite PV

HoYoverse is expected to conduct the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream on January 8, revealing all the events and character banners. Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival is believed to be the flagship event for the patch, and according to leaks, the Cloud Retainer will supposedly appear in her human form.

Cloud Retainer cutscene from the Lantern Rite quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloud Retainer is an Adeptus who lives on Mt. Aocang, Liyue, and appears as a white Crane. She is a quest-exclusive NPC whose last official appearance in the game was during the previous Lantern Rite festival. She is also Ganyu and Shenhe’s master, having taught them all the Adepti arts.

According to the leaks from NGA, Cloud Retainer will appear in her human form at the Lantern Rite festival event PV. She is described as a tall woman with glasses wearing a ponytail. She appears to have Cryo imagery that may come from her white and blue feathers, with a costume theme similar to Shenhe, who is also her disciple.

Shenhe from her character demo (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cloud Retainer is also described as holy and merciful, with a “tsundere” personality. Tsundere is a Japanese term for characters who are initially harsh but eventually show a warm and friendly side.

According to the English translation in the post by applesauce0101, she will not become a playable character. However, there seems to be a mistranslation, and the original text indicates how the leakers are also unsure about her release as a playable unit.

Leaks reveal Klee to get a new skin in Genshin Impact after Ayaka and Lisa

According to a reliable leaker, Uncle DD, Klee might get a new character skin. Another leaker, Yukizero7, speculates that it will be a Halloween-themed skin and is subject to change. It may come as a surprise to many as Lisa and Kamisato Ayaka were already speculated to receive new special outfits in Genshin Impact 3.4.

If the leaks are accurate, Klee will be only the second limited five-star character after Ayaka to receive a special character skin. The patch and date for her skin release have not been confirmed in the leaks.

As per the leaks, Ayaka is set to get a Spring themed skin along with Lisa’s Sumeru Akademiya Scholar uniform. The latter’s skin rarity is confirmed to be a four-star, while Ayaka’s is still in doubt. However, most believe it to be a five-star. That said, Diluc is the only character with a five-star rarity skin.

