Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed potential skins for Kamisato Ayaka and Lisa in version 3.4. Both characters have been rumored to get a new skin ever since Diluc’s skin release, and fans have been patiently waiting for new updates on them.

Originally, fans believed that Ayaka would get a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.4 due to her rumored character skin release. However, based on the new leaks for the banners, this doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. An official announcement by HoYoverse is yet to be made, so the information on the banners is subject to change.

New Ayaka and Lisa skin artwork based on previous leaks in Genshin Impact 3.4

Previous Genshin Impact leaks have only revealed the concept behind Kamisato Ayaka’s and Lisa’s potential skins with their code names. According to a leak by @Facio_Leaks (posted to Reddit by u/CelestiaBoss), Ayaka’s and Lisa’s skins are codenamed AyakaCostumeFruhling and LisaCostumeStudentin. 'Fruhling' and 'Studentin' are both German words that translate to 'spring' and 'university student,' respectively.

Later, in another Genshin Impact leak post, a leaker group called Team-China released concept art for Ayaka’s and Lisa’s skins based on all the information they had gathered from the game data.

Ayaka’s character skin art was later regenerated with the help of AI, and it's only an informed guess as to what she might look like. It is also based on another interesting piece of information dropped by Team-China. According to them, Ayaka's new skin bears a close resemblance to Griseo, a character from Honkai Impact 3rd, another HoYoverse game.

In the leaks, Ayaka seems to be donning a beautiful white and ice-blue one-piece gown paired with a hat. The color scheme and design match her identity as the Cryo Princess who is considered to be both elegant and gentle.

On the other hand, Lisa looks like she's wearing a costume similar to the Sumeru Akademiya Scholar uniform. According to her lore, Lisa used to be a prodigy student in the famous Akademiya. If the leaks are accurate, fans will be able to take a trip back to her past when her skin is released.

Redditor u/Bear_of_Caramel submitted new Lisa and Ayaka fanart based on the images of Ayaka and Lisa’s skins. The new images are more refined and of higher quality than the previously shared images. The user also confirmed that there would be more than one concept skin for Kamisato Ayaka and Lisa, as different leakers seem to possess different information regarding their skins.

Kamisato Ayaka is also rumored to be receiving a new story quest that might be related to her new potential skin. She could also become the first character from Inazuma to receive a special skin. So far, only nine other characters have special or alternate skins, including Diluc, Mona, Jean, Keqing, and Rosaria.

The rarity of Ayaka’s skin has not been confirmed in the leaks. However, fans believe it will be a 5-star skin, the second of its kind (after Diluc). Fans will most likely have to buy the character skins with crystals.

