Honkai Impact 3rd v6.2 update: Release date, new character, and game mode

HoYoverse has been fairly busy with Honkai Impact 3rd this year, releasing new characters, stories, locations, and events with every update. Similarly, the upcoming update will feature plenty of new content, as Captains worldwide will finally be able to see Ai-chan enter the field as a playable character.

For those who are unaware, Ai-chan is considered to be the mascot for Honkai Impact 3rd, similar to Paimon in Genshin Impact. The following article will share additional details on her kit, weapons, and other events scheduled for v6.2. Players can expect the update to be released on December 8, followed by offline maintenance.

Ai-chan will be arriving as a playable character, alongside other new content for Honkai Impact 3rd v6.2

1) Chrono Navi Ai Hyperion Lambda (Ai-chan)

Chrono Navi official character screen (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Chrono Navi will be an SP character, dealing Fire damage to enemies with a Chakram being her primary weapon. Her type will be MECH, with her ultimate ability boosting her allies' total damage as well as her own. Chrono Navi's kit also relies heavily on solo plays, which require continuous attacks with her weapon.

Chaining charged attacks and QTE (Quick Time Events) during battle can summon up to three Chakrams in total, dealing fire damage to anyone within the vicinity. Casting her ultimate while in this state will significantly boost both her and her allies' damage for a short period of time.

Chrono Navi bridge interaction (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Typically, her signature weapon, called Rudder in Dream, can be further upgraded to its PRI form. Chrono Navi's signature set will be called the Idol Transformation set.

2) Story chapter XXXIII and new modes

Honkai Impact 3rd story chapter XXXIII (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to previous chapters, Captains can expect the new story to be accompanied by a brand new location and game mode as well. The title of the new story will be "In the name of the truth," following the story of Herrscher of Reason and her fight against the Hare.

As for the new game modes, players will gain access to an artifact system called "Remains of the Old World," which further requires everyone's participation in different side missions. Alongside this, another new mode called Iron Mirage will also be made available. In this mode, fans get to play as bots and explore various ruins and facilities.

Rewards will include special Stigmata and Crystals after completing each objective related to both the story and game mode.

3) Honkai Salvation Log event

Event gameplay (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

The latest event will revolve around the newly released Ai-chan, where players will have to accompany her in fixing several bugs across the game. This will act as a simple puzzle event, with players encountering three chibi Ai-chans and receiving help with solving puzzles.

For example, one small Ai-chan can help players go through inaccessible areas by either destroying a barrier or helping teleport everyone past small spaces. Typically, there will be story stages in this event, and clearing them will unlock daily challenges and event-exclusive perks.

Completing each stage will reward players with tokens, which can then be used to redeem Midnight Absinthe's outfit, Spectral Raven, and others. The other rewards will include Crystals, Chrono Navi Fragments, Energy Devices, and more.

Poll : 0 votes