How to get Genshin Impact wallpapers using the official HoYoverse tool

One of the most popular ways to appreciate the beauty of Genshin Impact is to have them as wallpaper on everyday devices. Aside from providing in-game scenarios for everyone to explore, there are various ways to set any Genshin character as a cover on either PC or mobile.

To do that, HoYovers has a particular application prepared for everyone to keep some of their fan-favorite characters captured. The application in question here is the N0va Desktop Software, which is free for everyone, holding both static and live wallpapers on various HoYoverse titles across the years.

Released on November 4, 2021, it quickly gained popularity due to its easy accessibility and wide range of collections across four HoYoverse titles.

How to use the N0va Desktop Software for Genshin Impact wallpapers

1) PC

Official site (Image via HoYoverse)

To start, you will need to head over to the official site containing the download link for the software. The following steps will help you download the N0va Desktop on your Windows:

Click on this link to open the official website for N0va Desktop.

Once you're in, click on the "Windows" option on the site.

This will download the setup file on your computer.

Once you're done downloading, click on the setup file on your PC. You can select the folder or drive you want to install the software from here. Next, agree to the terms of service and click on install. Once done, you can run the application and wait for it to launch.

The starting screen of N0va Desktop (Image via HoYoverse)

If nothing appears, head over to your taskbar and try to find an instance within the hidden icons, as shown in the image above. After opening the software, head over to the third tab that says "Featured". You will also find static and live wallpapers related to Genshin Impact and other HoYoverse titles.

Featured tab within the software (Image via HoYoverse)

To download, however, hover your mouse cursor over any wallpaper you like, and click on "Download". Once done, click on "Select" to set that wallpaper as your desktop background. Additionally, to select the resolution in the background, click on the drop-down box beside "Download"

You can even check all the wallpapers you downloaded within the "My Wallpapers" tab on the left.

2) Mobile devices

To download N0va Desktop on your mobile, you can either head to the official website or the Play Store. The following steps break down the process of downloading N0va Desktop on your mobile device:

Head to the official website via this link or the Play Store.

If you're on the website, tap on Android and download the file.

If you're on Play Store, search for the software on the store and tap on "Install".

Google Play Store for Genshin Impact's N0va Desktop (Image via Google)

Once installed, agree to the terms of service and wait for the software to download resources. After opening the software, you will need to tap on the screen that says "wake Lumi up". Once done, look for a small option on the bottom-left of your screen, as shown in the image below.

Options within the N0va Desktop software on mobile (Image via HoYoverse)

Select the Featured tab and download the wallpaper within this section from any game. The image given below will give you a clearer idea of how to download it.

Download option for Genshin Impact wallpaper (Image via HoYoverse)

Simply select the downloaded Genshin Impact wallpaper to set it as the background on your home screen.

Poll : 0 votes