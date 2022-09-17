How to install Windows 11 on a new PC

One can install Windows 11 on their PC to make use of the hardware that they have. Many people buy all the parts but not the operating system. However, there won't be any issues since everything can be done digitally without much hassle.

To do this, you will need access to a few things, including another PC or laptop, a USB drive with a minimum capacity of 8GB, and access to the internet. This article will be a guide on how to download and install Windows on a PC without an operating system.

Installing Windows 11 on a new PC is fast and easy

Before getting into the process, you need to make sure that your PC is compatible with the latest version of Windows. Some mandatory system requirements include an 8th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, TPM 2.0 compatibility, and a GPU compatible with DirectX 12. After ensuring that your PC supports Windows 11, follow the steps below.

Download Windows 11

Users will need to download the operating software on another PC or laptop from the official Microsoft website. To do so, simply search for "Download Windows 11" on Google and click on the first link.

Next, select the second download button out of the three, under "Create Windows 11 Installation Media," which will download the Windows media creation tool. This will allow users to create a bootable USB drive.

Connect the USB drive to your second PC/laptop

After downloading the file, run the program and accept the terms and conditions. Next, you will be asked to select your preferred language. Once it is done, click "USB Flash drive" on the "Choose which media to use" page, and select the one you will be using to install Windows on your new PC.

The program will continue by downloading the operating software and turning the flash drive into a bootable drive.

Keep in mind that all the data on the USB flash drive will be wiped, so making a backup of the files will be a safe measure to take.

Connect the USB drive to your new PC

In most cases, a new PC without an operating software installed should directly boot through the USB drive and start the Windows installation process. However, in some cases, it needs to be started manually.

In the rare case that happens, restart the PC and click the "DEL" or "F12" keys on the flash screen to enter the BIOS. All such menus have a different layout but a standard main interface.

You will need to navigate to the Boot tab and then go to Boot Override. This is the setting you need for forcing the PC to boot through the USB drive. Select it on Windows, save the changes, and exit the BIOS. The PC will boot to the installation screen after this.

Install Windows 11

After booting into the installation screen, it is a straightforward process that is guided by the window itself. Select the languages you need to install, time and currency format, and keyboard input method.

Once it's done, click on "Next" and then click on "Install Now." After this, you will need to enter your product key. If you do not have one, you can click on "I don't have a product key" on the bottom right to continue the process and activate it later.

Next, select the operating system you need to install. The options will include Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home Edition, and more. Once it is done, accept the terms and conditions on the next page, select Custom Installation, and choose the storage device on which you need to install the operating system. Windows will automatically be installed from here on.

