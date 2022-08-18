5 free Windows 11 software you need to install today

Not all software is bloatware that slows down your Windows and takes up space. There are many applications on the internet that will improve your system's performance for free. Moreover, some free software will also help increase productivity because of how efficient your workflow can get by using them.

Windows 11 supports all software that has been designed for Windows in general as it has full backward compatibility, with the option to set a compatibility mode for each individual program.

Most essential apps, such as browsers, media players, and editing software, are not listed in this article, but here's a look at some underrated applications that can be downloaded for free.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ninite, SpaceSniffer, and 3 other software to help make Windows faster and improve productivity

1) Intelligent Standby List Cleaner (ISLC)

ISLC is free software that directly improves system performance and has the biggest impact on gaming. It improves frame times that result in less input lag and reduces stuttering while increasing frame rates. While running this tool in the background, the game's frame rate will be more consistent. It also helps in making resource-intensive tasks run smoother.

The software has quite a straightforward job of monitoring and clearing memory standby lists. It purges memory at a certain threshold that can be set by the user. This creates more free memory for a bigger application to use. It runs in the background and automatically purges memory every time a threshold is met.

2) Ninite

Ninite is a software that downloads all your other software. It is a handy application that is a must-use for new PCs and Windows that have been recently reset.

All the user has to do is select the applications they need to download, and it does the job. This saves a lot of time that would have been wasted going to individual websites, downloading the installers, and installing the applications one by one.

Ninite also automatically declines any bloatware that comes with installing certain applications. It is free to download from the official website, but there is a $10-per-year version that keeps all your software up-to-date automatically.

3) Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Free

Even though Windows Defender is the perfect basic antivirus one could need, having some extra security never hurts anybody. Malwarebytes is an advanced malware protection tool that employs smart technology to detect the latest cyber threats and removes any that are found in the system.

The best part of this software is that while scanning your system for threats, it uses 50% less CPU power compared to other anti-virus software. This lets users continue their work without it being slowed down.

With an intuitive user interface and top virus detection rates, it’s a great free anti-virus software that will run automatic scans from time to time and not take up resources.

4) SpaceSniffer

SpaceSniffer is an easy-to-use, free, and lightweight application that visualizes all the storage devices that you have and shows you which files and folders are taking up the most space. By visualizing your storage, it becomes easier to spot unwanted applications that can be deleted from Windows.

Sometimes, users tend to forget what is all installed on their Windows, and the space can fill up quite quickly. SpaceSniffer scans and shows all your storage in neat colored boxes, with the biggest file having the biggest box. It helps to get a quick overview of your content and only keep the necessary files.

5) ProtonVPN

Even though there are a lot of free Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps on the internet, not all of them are reliable, and some of them are paid in disguise.

Proton VPN has some of the best servers that are fast, reliable, and secure while being free. Even though it has a paid mode, the free version does not have a data cap or a time limit that is usually found in other free VPN software.

It has a clean user interface that is easy to use and is also quite appealing. Moreover, it has standard security features, such as 256-bit AES encryption, adblockers, secure protocols, a kill switch, and a VPN accelerator. However, some of them will only be available after buying a subscription.

Proton VPN is free to download from the official website, although users will have to create a free account before using it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh