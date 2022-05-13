5 best VPNs to download for PC gaming in 2022

A Virtual Private Network or VPN is a feature that secures your connection to another network over the internet as it forwards traffic to the network and helps users bypass internet censorship.

VPNs have not always been a crucial tool for gamers as the software is usually used to stay safe online and hide the user's identity. More common uses of VPNs include streaming shows and movies that are not available in the user's country and accessing websites that are blocked by the government.

Today, these services can be used for gaming as well. If you are a streamer who is prone to DDoS attacks, a VPN can be useful in protecting you. It can also be used to counter poor internet connections as there are times when the IPS throttles your connection due to high bandwidth usage. In such cases, by using this service, your traffic is hidden from your IPS. Sometimes, games are not released in every country, and to download/access and play them, a private network has to be used.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Best VPNs for gaming

5) CyberGhost

CyberGhost (Image via CyberGhost)

CyberGhost provides a reliable service with several great features. It has more than 110 server locations with a total of more than 8000 servers. It can be used to bypass geo-restrictions as well, which means users can download the games that are unavailable in their home country by connecting to the country where they are available. This service unblocks IP address blocks that are placed by schools or workplaces and allows users to have full access to the internet.

The official website offers discounts from time to time. The prices for the service are $2.29/month for the three-year plan, $4.29/month for the one-year plan, and $12.99 for a monthly subscription. The service is available on all platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Smart TVs, Playstation, Xbox. It can even be set up on routers using a custom connection that will be provided by the company.

4) IPVanish

IPVanish (Image via IPVanish)

IPVanish offers services that are fast and safe. With more than 1400 servers in 51 countries around the world, users can access all kinds of media and unblock all websites. Also, with a new subscription, users can get 250GB of Sugarsync encrypted storage and backup to store sensitive documents.

The one-year subscription costs $3.75/month, whereas a monthly subscription will cost users $10.99.

3) Surfshark

Surfshark (Image via Surfshark)

Surfshark is one of the best VPN services that are affordable as well. It has over 3200 servers in over 100 locations around the world. The service does not have a maximum cap for devices under one subscription. It is available on all platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox, so users can connect to a private network while playing on their console.

For $2.30/month, users can get a two-year subscription. Users will have to pay $3.99/month for yearly, and $12.95 for a monthly subscription.

2) NordVPN

Connect all over the world (Image via NordVPN)

NordVPN is one of the most well-known service providers, owing to its reliability, speed, and security. This service offers the fastest speeds that are stable with no performance loss. NordVPN have a whopping 5400+ servers around the world in 80+ different locations. This service will not increase the user's ping by a high margin while playing online multiplayer games, making it a great option for gamers.

For this service, a two-year plan costs $3.29/month. Additionally, it costs $4.99/month for a yearly plan, and $11.99 for a monthly plan.

1) ExpressVPN

A reliable service (Image via ExpressVPN)

With more than 3000 servers across 94 countries, this service offers users fast servers from anywhere in the world. It also offers the fastest speeds and stable connections to any server. DDoS attacks will not be a problem with this safest service. This service unblocks all websites and allows users to access all content without any problems. The company provides 24/7 live chat support if users need any help setting it up.

However, it is a costly service that comes with a premium cost and the best services. It costs $6.67/month for a yearly subscription, $9.99 for a bi-yearly subscription, and $12.95 for a monthly subscription.

