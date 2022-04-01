Free Fire VPN for Android devices: Is this legal or illegal?

Free Fire has a massive fan base worldwide, and the battle royale title developed by Garena is played by millions of people every day. As seen by the figures accumulated, the game's popularity expands with each passing month.

Many players in the community wish to access content from other servers and utilize VPNs. Numerous players also use the same for matchmaking. However, VPN usage might not end up being secure for them.

What is VPN, and is its usage legal in Free Fire?

A screenshot from the game's support (Image via Garena)

A virtual private network (VPN) allows players to change their IP address to that of another country. It should be noted that Free Fire does not promote the use of (VPNs). Although there are no specific punishments mentioned in the policy/anti-hack as of this writing, utilizing third-party apps to manipulate the client's content can result in an account ban in the worst-case scenario.

In general, any third-party software or service that runs in the game's background could be susceptible and may trigger the game's anti-hack. Users should always be on the safe side and never resort to using third-party apps when playing the battle royale title.

Furthermore, with the recent ban on Free Fire in India, many gamers have started downloading it through a VPN. It is important to remember that they must not do so and must obey the Government's directions.

VPN for ping issues

This must be disabled by players (Image via Google Play Store)

Additionally, numerous YouTubers have suggested using VPNs to resolve the ping issue. Instead, users can try out these alternatives/methods for the same purpose:

Disable auto-updates: Google Play Store includes an auto-update option that automatically updates apps. App updates use a lot of data and could end up causing ping issues in Free Fire. So, users can proceed to disable this option by going to the settings. Close all background apps: Free Fire's ping can be improved if all background applications are closed. Users generally have apps running behind while playing the game, and they end up consuming data. Also, they must be shut down before playing. Disable sync: High ping can also be caused by the sync feature on mobile devices. With this feature, data is synced to the cloud and services like Google and Facebook. By disabling this feature, data consumption will be reduced, but gamers will have to sync the apps later manually.

It is recommended that players refrain from using VPNs for matchmaking and other purposes to keep their accounts safe from suspension. Also, changing the IP cannot help them bypass the existing bans on their accounts.

