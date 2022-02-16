When was Free Fire banned in India? Is the ban permanent?

Free Fire enjoys enormous popularity within the Indian mobile gaming community, and it has consistently ranked among the most-played titles across the country. The game has garnered a dedicated following over the years as the developers have added new updates and other features.

However, a few days ago, the fanbase of the battle royale title was left stunned after the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Later, their worst fears came true when the Government of India placed the battle royale game on a list of apps that were banned in the country.

When did the Free Fire ban take place?

The ban has been one of the most-discussed topics in the Indian gaming community for the past few days. Free Fire was named among the 54 prohibited applications on 14 February.

Fans were surprised to find their beloved game on the list and have been looking to gather information about the suspension. Alongside Garena’s flagship title, there were numerous other games like Isoland 2 and Rise of Kingdoms that were also banned by the Government of India.

A similar ban wave was seen in 2020, where titles including PUBG Mobile were removed from the Play Store and App Store.

Will the ban on Free Fire be permanent?

The ban will remain in effect unless the government decides to revoke it, and there is very little chance that it will be lifted in the near future. There is nothing for gamers to do other than wait patiently until the developers provide further news. Garena has stated that they are working to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the players can continue to play with their existing accounts by using Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of applications restricted by the government. However, individuals should also note that the MAX version is fairly similar to the regular variant (which was banned), so it’s not clear how long it will be available.

Edited by Siddharth Satish