List of 54 mobile apps banned by Indian government including Free Fire allegedly revealed

Alleged list of banned apps has been released (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 12:42 PM IST
News

The previous few days have not been particularly great for Indian Free Fire fans as the game initially faced login issues and was later removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This led to numerous rumors, including those mentioning that the game was banned.

In a new development, an alleged list comprising of 54 banned apps in India, including Free Fire, has been released. All of this has left fans heartbroken, and they are now awaiting what comes next for their beloved game.

Alleged list of 54 apps banned alongside Free Fire revealed

Here's the complete list comprising of Garena Free Fire as well:

  1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
  2. Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
  3. Equalizer -- Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
  4. Music Player - Music, Mp3 Player
  5. Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
  6. Music Plus - MP3 Player
  7. Video Player Media All Format
  8. Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
  9. Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
  10. Music Player - MP3 Player
  11. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
  12. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lit
  13. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  14. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
  15. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
  16. Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
  17. Nice video baidu
  18. Tencent Xriver
  19. Onmyoji Chess
  20. Onmyji Arena
  21. App Lock
  22. Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Cone App
  23. Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  24. DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
  25. Dual Space - 32Bit Support
  26. Dual Space - 64Bit Support
  27. Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support
  28. Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
  29. Conquer Online II
  30. Live Weather & Rader - Alerts
  31. Notes - Color Notepad, Notebook
  32. MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
  33. Voice Recover & Voice Changer
  34. Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
  35. Lica Cam - selfie camera app
  36. EVE Echoes
  37. Astracraft
  38. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
  39. Extraordinary
  40. Ones
  41. Badlanders
  42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
  43. Twilight Pioneers
  44. CuteU: Match With the World
  45. SmallWorld - Enjoy groupchat and video chat
  46. CuteU Pro
  47. FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup
  48. RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
  49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
  50. RealU Lite -video to live!
  51. Wink: Connect Now
  52. FunChat Meet People Around You
  53. FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat!
  54. Garena Free Fire - Illuminate
BIG: India bans 54 more Chinese apps. https://t.co/i68bZuCwzy

Users can now expect an announcement from Garena about the ban in the country. The list also features a few other games such as Isoland 2, Rise of Kingdoms and more.

This decision will be a major setback for the Indian mobile gaming community, considering the fact that Free Fire is among the top titles on the platform, and has an enormous playerbase.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
