List of 54 mobile apps banned by Indian government including Free Fire allegedly revealed

The previous few days have not been particularly great for Indian Free Fire fans as the game initially faced login issues and was later removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This led to numerous rumors, including those mentioning that the game was banned.

In a new development, an alleged list comprising of 54 banned apps in India, including Free Fire, has been released. All of this has left fans heartbroken, and they are now awaiting what comes next for their beloved game.

Alleged list of 54 apps banned alongside Free Fire revealed

Here's the complete list comprising of Garena Free Fire as well:

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera Equalizer -- Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer Music Player - Music, Mp3 Player Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster Music Plus - MP3 Player Video Player Media All Format Music Player - Equalizer & MP3 Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster Music Player - MP3 Player CamCard for SalesForce Ent Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lit Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade APUS Security HD (Pad Version) Parallel Space Lite 32 Support Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music Nice video baidu Tencent Xriver Onmyoji Chess Onmyji Arena App Lock Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Cone App Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support Dual Space - 32Bit Support Dual Space - 64Bit Support Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support Conquer Online - MMORPG Game Conquer Online II Live Weather & Rader - Alerts Notes - Color Notepad, Notebook MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter Voice Recover & Voice Changer Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan Lica Cam - selfie camera app EVE Echoes Astracraft UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping Extraordinary Ones Badlanders Stick Fight: The Game Mobile Twilight Pioneers CuteU: Match With the World SmallWorld - Enjoy groupchat and video chat CuteU Pro FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup RealU: Go Live, Make Friends MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats RealU Lite -video to live! Wink: Connect Now FunChat Meet People Around You FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through Video chat! Garena Free Fire - Illuminate

Users can now expect an announcement from Garena about the ban in the country. The list also features a few other games such as Isoland 2, Rise of Kingdoms and more.

This decision will be a major setback for the Indian mobile gaming community, considering the fact that Free Fire is among the top titles on the platform, and has an enormous playerbase.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan