5 types of Free Fire players everyone encounters in Battle Royale

Due to the popularity of Free Fire, different players from all walks of life partake in the Battle Royale mode either for fun or to rank push. Given the freedom of playstyle that gamers can use to win, there are several kinds of players that can be encountered in-game.

While most will be regular players, beginners to the game, and seasoned veterans who can clear an entire squad out, there will be some unique player types that stand out from the crowd and will make every match interesting.

5 types of Free Fire players in Battle Royale

1) The Silent Camper

The Silent Camper is by far one of the deadliest types of players that can be encountered in Free Fire. Once the landing phase ends, and the loot phase begins, they quickly gather as much as they can and then pick a spot to camp at.

What makes them so dangerous is the fact that they will patiently wait in one spot without moving about unless forced to by the safe zone. Most of them prefer using snipers and have high accuracy.

2) The Aggressive Rusher

Be it an opponent or a player on the same team, and by now, most Free Fire players have encountered aggressive rushers in-game. Their whole ideology and tactics revolve around rushing into a fight with guns blazing.

While this method does work out all the time for some very skilled players, most of the time, things don't go according to plan. Nonetheless, it is entertaining to watch, especially when an entire squad rushes into the fight and gets wiped out.

3) The Passive Looter

Passive Looters in Free Fire are campers, with the only difference being that they don't attack opponents unless fired upon first. These types of players will loot throughout the entire game, avoiding fights and collecting as much loot as possible.

If they manage to reach the end zones, these players become the perfect walking supply boxes, as they have enough loot to resupply a squad. Most beginners choose this playstyle as it feels rewarding to loot their way to the end of the match

4) The Third Party Specialists

The only thing more frightening than campers are Third Party Specialists. These types of players will wait for the perfect opportunity to strike when two teams or players are engaged in a fight.

When one side is critically wounded or has won the fight with another team and is now healing, these Third Party Specialists will come out of hiding to attack. Most of the time, they manage to secure easy eliminations as the opposing team is unprepared. While many hate these types of players in Free Fire, their tactics are unmatched in-game.

5) The Reckless Driver

Perhaps the most entertaining type of player in Free Fire that can be encountered in-game is the Reckless Driver. These players just want to drive about in-game, even if they are not very good at it.

Ironically, they do manage to knock down unsuspecting players and even get eliminations simply by driving over them. While most players in-game have tried this once as a last resort, some players use it as their main method of getting eliminations.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu