5 tips for beginners to increase win ratio in Garena Free Fire

It is practically impossible to get a victorious result out of every match in Free Fire. Most professional gamers have gotten a taste of defeat due to the law of averages or any other reason.

However, one can surely minimize their chances of defeat and better their win ratio in Free Fire. Players must find a suitable strategy and stick to it.

Apart from the playstyle and game plan, players should follow a specific set of unsaid rules to get the maximum booyah in the game. This article will list the top five tips that players should keep in mind to better their win ratio.

Free Fire: Top five tips to maximize the in-game win ratio

1) Play with regular squads

Regular squads are better for coordination (Image via Garena)

Most players, especially newbies, play matches through random matchmaking. There is nothing wrong with playing with strangers, but coordination between random players cannot match the one within a regular squad.

Everyone in the regular squad has a designated role, whether the in-game leader, the assaulter, sniper or anything else. Hence, the workload gets evenly divided, and strategy becomes much more precise.

This tip helps players to pull off a victory most of the time when they have clarity about their game plan and playstyle.

However, for a solo player, it is essential to have clarity of their skill-set and, hence, play their game accordingly.

2) Avoid hot drops

It is important to choose a safe location (Image via Free Fire)

A hot drop in a Battle Royale game is an in-game location that possesses an excellent quality of loot and attracts a significant number of enemies. Like any other BR game, Free Fire has certain hot drops synonymous with player magnets.

On paper, these hot drops provide an excellent opportunity to get a good amount of loot and score kills early in the game. However, hot drops can quickly turn into a graveyard for anyone due to the uncertainty of an enemy attack.

Hence, players should choose a safer location to drop at and start looting as soon as they land. Safer landing locations will help them enhance the duration of their survival in a match.

3) Choose a proper jump leader

An efficient jump from the plane is the most underrated aspect of the game (Image via Garena)

For a squad, it is vital to choose a jump leader in the lobby to have an efficient landing as in Free Fire; even safer locations can attract a small number of opponents.

A designated jump leader will help land efficiently and rapidly, providing time and loot advantage over the enemies. Furthermore, players can quickly move on to other locations when they get an early landing.

In the case of solo players, there is no jump leader, and hence, they have to do the heavy lifting themselves. Gamers can practice hard to understand the gliding dynamics of Free Fire.

4) Avoid engaging in early game fights

Early fights should be avoided (Image via Garena)

Early game fights are trickier as most players lack good quality loot. Such battles can turn out to be a gamble as players can either get kills or defeat. Moreover, there is a high chance of third-party engagement, which is worse.

Hence, players should avoid the early fights and focus on looting. A good quality loot will pay them off in the long run and get them a victory through a Free Fire match.

5) Know your loot

Players should choose a gun combination as per their skill-set and team role (Image via Free Fire)

There is an assortment of loot in a Free Fire match that is dispersed all over the map. Hence, players should choose their gun combinations and other tactical equipment as per their skills and strategies.

If players are serving a role of an assaulter in a team or solo mode, they can go for a Shotgun/SMG and an AR, along with a sufficient amount of grenades and medical equipment in Free fire.

On the other hand, if they are playing support or second fiddle, they should carry plenty of medi kits with a suitable gun combination—the choice of loot changes with the roles like a sniper, IGL, etc.

Hence, it is crucial to get a suitable loot that complements one's skill-set. Furthermore, players can also sharpen their skills in the practice mode of Free Fire to understand the recoil patterns of different guns.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

