3 best assault rifles in Free Fire OB29 update

Garena Free Fire is among the wildly popular Battle Royale titles on mobile. Despite its compact size and limited resources, Free Fire offers an engaging shooting game experience.

Much like its other competitors, Free Fire has an assortment of in-game features. There are many characters, cosmetics, pets, accessories and, more importantly, weapons.

The armory of Free Fire has seen a consistent rise as Garena has provided many balance changes since its release. Among the ever-expanding lineup of Free Fire, assault rifles form one of the most popular categories.

Players can use ARs at any range to get the best results. However, not every assault rifle in Free Fire is great.

This article will list the top three ARs in Free Fire after the recent OB29 update.

Assault rifles in Free Fire: What are the best options available in-game?

3) XM8

XM8: A light-weight AR (Image via Free Fire)

Damage and fire rate are two main aspects of any weapon in Free Fire as both factors play a decisive role in quickly finishing off an enemy. The XM8 is a decent choice for either factor.

XM8 has a damage rating of 57 with a firing rate of 60. The assault rifle comes in handy in close-range and mid-range fights, while its long-range performance is also satisfactory.

Additionally, XM8's movement speed is also rated at 73, which is quite beneficial during close-quarter combat. The only con is its default magazine capacity of 25.

Players should equip XM8 with magazine attachments along with other equipment to get better results.

2) AUG

AUG is among the deadliest weapons in Free Fire for short-range combat (Image via Free Fire)

AUG is the quickest automatic AR in Free Fire, with a firing rate of 61. It performs pretty well at mid-range and is a deadly weapon in short-range skirmishes with a damage rating of 56.

AUG comes with a pre-applied scope attachment and has a default magazine capacity of 35. However, it is not a suitable weapon for long-range fights due to its range of 56 and low accuracy of 35.

1) Groza

Groza is arguably the best AR in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Groza is an airdrop weapon that excels in every rating for an AR. It has a rapid rate of fire, insane range, great damage, a decent magazine capacity and a satisfactory accuracy rating.

Hence, Groza can be crowned as the best assault rifle in Free Fire, equipped with plenty of attachments. It performs equally well at any range and can be considered the most suitable AR for either BR or CS mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Sabine Algur