5 best Free Fire drop locations to avoid early exits and improve K/D ratio

Landing at hot drops is one of the common mistakes that gamers make in Free Fire. These locations are player magnets that can attract at least 10-15 participants at a time. Fighting against a significant number of players can result in an early exit.

Due to an early exit in a Free Fire match, users' K/D ratio and rank take a toll. Hence, to maintain consistent growth in ranking and improve K/D, players should choose safer landing places to start matches.

Whether it's Bermuda, Bermuda Remastered, Kalahari, or Purgatory, each provides landing spots that are not player magnets and have decent loot. These drop locations are best suited for those who are either beginners or have lost confidence in their skills.

Gamers will encounter a low number of opponents and sometimes bots at such places. They will have to maintain faith over their instincts and confidence to score kills, consequently boosting their K/D.

The safest drop locations in Free Fire: How to avoid early exit and maintain K/D

5) Crossroads (Purgatory)

Purgatory: Crossroads (Image via Free Fire)

Most of the time, players avoid Crossroads in Free Fire's Purgatory due to its placement on the map. Crossroads often lies away from the final safe zone, which is why many gamers ignore this location.

It has small buildings and is often less crowded. This site provides enough loot for one player, and squads have to search for desired loot in other areas. Anyhow, Crossroads is a suitable location to survive the early stages.

4) Mars Electric (Bermuda)

Bermuda: Mars Electric (Image via Free Fire)

Mars Electric is situated at the bottom of Free Fire's Bermuda. Its placement has made this area among the least explored locations on this map. Players often overlook this location, even if it lies near the plane's route.

Low gamer engagement at Mars Electric has made it a safe spot for the early stages. Mars Electric doesn't promise decent loot, but users can kill off bots to increase their kill count.

3) Mill (Bermuda Remastered)

Bermuda Remastered: Mill (Image via Free Fire)

In Bermuda Remastered, players can consider Mill as arguably the safest landing spot. It lies considerably far away from hot drops, so this area doesn't attract many participants. Gamers can also find a decent amount of loot dispersed all over the place.

Players can encounter other beginners and bots due to Mill's safe status. Hence, they will have to be a little alert and score kills whenever they get a chance in a game.

2) Santa Catarina (Kalahari)

Kalahari: Santa Catarina (Image via Free Fire)

Kalahari's Santa Catarina provides enough loot for a squad to survive early in the game. Since its location lies away from safe zones, there are a lesser number of players that drop there.

Although players get enough loot, they have to search for better weapons and supplies due to their quality. However, Santa Catarina is great to avoid an early exit in a match and get easy bot kills.

1) Quarry (Purgatory)

Purgatory: Quarry (Image via Free Fire)

On the southwestern part of the Purgatory map, a less explored location is placed, called Quarry. Hence, gamers get an advantage of a low number of encounters with enough loot.

Most fights happening at Quarry are the ones fought with bots. Hence, this location is among the safest ones to evade an early finish to the match. Furthermore, players can get easy bot kills in Quarry.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

