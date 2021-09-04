5 best drop locations in Free Fire with great loot and less risk

Free Fire players should always try to get high-tier loot early in a match. This is because those who manage to secure good loot in the early game have a better chance of making it until the end.

While most high-tier loot is often located in hot-drop locations, there are a few relatively safe areas that offer good loot on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Top 5 safe drop locations in Free Fire with great loot

5) Command Post (Kalahari)

Although Command Post offers good loot in Free Fire, there is still a bit of risk involved for players. However, due to the high number of buildings that players can hide in, the area is considered a safe drop location.

For players who enjoy a passive playstyle, this location is a great area to camp in. With enough ammo and medkits to last until the late game, players will never run short of supplies here.

4) Confinement (Kalahari)

Confinement is a safe landing spot, but it could become an issue if opponents manage to find a gun and camp on the roof after the initial landing stage ends.

Nonetheless, the area is seldom visited in most matches, and players should be able to collect loot without much difficulty. If needed, players can rotate out of the area and push towards Council Hall or Santa Catarina.

3) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Moathouse is undoubtedly one of the safest and fun places to land in Free Fire. The area is surrounded by water on all sides, which deters opponents from coming to the location after the landing phase ends.

Players who manage to gain a foothold here can loot without worry. While the loot is not extraordinary, it will be enough to gear up an entire squad.

Sadly, as scenic as the location may be, players will have to rotate out after looting to avoid getting stuck outside the safe zone.

2) Forge (Purgatory)

While landing at Forge is not completely safe, it is one of the most secure drop locations in Free Fire. While players do drop here, this location remains untouched in most matches.

Players that land here will find good loot for the early game. However, they will eventually have to look for more supplies in nearby buildings in and around the location. Alternatively, once Forge has been looted, players can push towards Campsite to get more loot.

1) Observatory (Bermuda)

With ample amounts of open space, high ground advantage, buildings to hide in, and good loot, the Observatory is one of the safest places to land in Free Fire.

The only drawback to landing here is that players will have to spend some time running about in order to rotate towards the center of the map. However, for players who enjoy a slow-paced game, they can stay here and gear up till the safe zone gets close.

