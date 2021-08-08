Top 5 tips to get maximum wins in Free Fire with safe gameplay

Playing aggressively in Free Fire is a definite way to ensure wins in-game. However, there are other ways to secure a Booyah that doesn't involve much fighting or constantly engaging players.

While some players may consider a passive playstyle ineffective, it is still a great way to maximize in-game time, make it to the end zones, and even secure a win. With that being said, here are some easy tips to remember when trying to maximize wins in Free Fire with safe gameplay.

"Survivors,



An exciting and challenging game mode for the fast-handed players is here. Have you tried the new mode Lone Wolf yet? If not, here's a tutorial video of the new 1V1 Mode. Let the battle begin!#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/LT420RKgoX — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 7, 2021

Top five tips to get maximum wins in Free Fire by playing it safe

5) Avoid engagements

Rather than looking for engagements, players should play passively and avoid getting into fights during the early game phase, as there are high chances to get third-partied or get eliminated due to lack of good gear.

Playing passively until the end zone will allow players to remain fully kitted out, with sufficient healing items, maxed armor, and enough ammo to beam opponents and secure a Booyah.

4) Rotate as much as possible

Rotating is the best way to play it safe in Free Fire. It allows players to get behind enemies or get away from them when needed. In addition to gaining a tactical advantage, players will always stay ahead of their opponents in-game.

If done correctly, players can pick and choose engagements and decide if fighting their opponents is worth the risk, or ignore them altogether, and avoid fighting till the end zones.

3) Use silencers

Silencers are a game-changer when it comes to safe gameplay. Shooting without giving away one's position has several advantages and is useful for players looking to avoid direct fights.

In addition to staying hidden, players can even take advantage of the silencer and attempt to third-party players who have been injured during a firefight with another player.

2) Wait for the perfect opportunity

For players looking to secure kills despite playing it safe, waiting for the right moment is important. Engaging enemies randomly may not lead to a favorable outcome in most cases.

Rather than push for points, players should take their time and wait for the perfect opportunity to strike. It's better to win a few engagements by playing it safe than get eliminated by being rash.

1) Hide and seek

One of the best ways to play it safe in Free Fire is knowing where and how to hide. While most players may consider this gameplay style amateurish in nature, hiding in-game has its perks and is a great way to avoid fights.

In addition to avoiding fights, hiding will also allow players to take their time and plan for a push. Although this is a great way to make it to the end zone and secure a Booyah, players should only hide within the safe zone.

Edited by Srijan Sen