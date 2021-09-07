Top 5 safest landing spots in Garena Free Fire

Beginners often make mistakes like dropping at hot drops in Free Fire. These hot drops provide great loot but also lead to the downfall of most of the players early in the game. Hence, avoid landing at such drop locations which offer high-quality loot with a great number of enemies.

There are many places in Free Fire across Bermuda, Bermuda Remastered, Kalahari, and Purgatory maps that provide decent loot but are not player magnets. Players, especially the newbies, who want to keep it safe should go for these safe landing spots in Garena Free Fire.

Landing at such safer locations also provides an early advantage of survival, which is one of the essential things in a Battle Royale.

The safest drop locations in Free Fire

5) Mars Electric (Bermuda)

Bermuda: Mars Electric (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire's Bermuda, Mars Electric is present on the map's extreme south (bottom). Due to the placement of the location in Bermuda, Mars Electric is often overlooked by most of the players despite being near the plane's route.

This location in Bermuda is far safer than other spots. Although the location doesn't promise a great loot, players get an early advantage of survival during a BR mode match.

4) Crossroads (Purgatory)

Purgatory: Crossroads (Image via Free Fire)

Crossroads in Free Fire's Purgatory is somewhat safer because players in Free Fire rarely explore it. Crossroads also offer a decent amount of loot because the location is less crowded despite having enough small buildings.

The location has enough loot for a solo mode player, but it's hard to find a decent amount of loot for a whole squad. Despite that, the newbies can drop at Crossroads to survive the early stages of a match.

3) Santa Catarina (Kalahari)

Kalahari: Santa Catarina (Image via Free Fire)

Santa Catarina is considered one of the safest landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari. There is enough loot for a squad to survive the early stages, but gamers will have to keep looking for a better loot at other locations afterwards.

The loot is not well-dispersed over the location, but Santa Catarina is important to avoid an early exit in a match. Hence, one must go for this safe landing spot if they play a solo mode BR match.

2) Quarry (Purgatory)

Purgatory: Quarry (Image via Free Fire)

The Quarry lies in the southwestern part of Purgatory of Free Fire and often comes across a few players. The less explored location of Purgatory also has an average loot which suits the early stages of the match.

Due to a low number of drops at Quarry, the chances of getting a fight are also low. Hence, beginner squads or solo players should consider Quarry as a part of their plans.

1) Mill (Bermuda Remastered)

Bermuda Remastered: Mill (Image via Free Fire)

The Mill could easily be considered the safest landing spot to drop in the Bermuda Remastered. The spot is located pretty far away from hot drops which mean Mill doesn't attract many players. On top of that, the high-quality loot dispersion is more than enough.

Players can take their time and then move on to another location while being alert. Hence, Mill is perfect for a squad full of beginners as most skilled players overlook the location while landing.

This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen