Top 5 mistakes beginners make while rushing at enemies in Free Fire

Rushing in Free Fire is an essential combat tactic that players use to either take out campers, secure hard points, or push opponents out of position.

Although rushing is a useful skill to have in-game, beginners and novice players either don't know how to do it or do it ineffectively. However, there is always scope to improve and get better.

With that being said, here are a few tips that beginners should keep in mind while rushing at enemies in Free Fire.

Top 5 mistakes to avoid while rushing at enemies in Free Fire

5) Rushing without a plan

More often than not, players in Free Fire rush at enemies without having a plan or without thinking twice about what to do.

Before rushing at enemies, players should take a short pause to think things through.

Players need to understand the pros and cons of rushing, given the situation at hand. They should then decide if they should take the risk or avoid the process entirely for some other favorable move.

4) Not using tactical items

Beginners often rush at opponents with their guns blazing hoping to inflict damage. However, the reality of the situation is that hip fire is inaccurate for the most part, and aiming down sight while rushing is not the best idea.

The objective of the rush is to move fast and catch the enemy off guard. To do this, players should use grenades to push opponents back, smoke grenades to hide, and gloo walls for extra cover while moving.

3) Rushing in the open

Speaking of gloo walls, Free Fire players should use them while rushing in open spaces to avoid taking damage. The gloo walls themselves can be destroyed by certain weapons. However, they provide excellent cover for the most part and will keep players safe.

If things don't work out as planned mid-rush, players can take cover behind the gloo walls and make a tactical retreat to safety.

2) Using long-range weapons during a rush

Using long-range weapons while rushing is not the best idea for a number of reasons. For starters, long-range weapons have recoil, and shooting while moving will reduce the chances of the enemy taking damage.

Furthermore, once players reach their target, aiming down sight to get a clearer shot at the enemy will create blind spots for the player, leaving them vulnerable to counter attacks.

Players should rush in using shotguns, SMGs or a melee weapon if possible.

1) Rushing with low HP and EP

One of the worst mistakes to make while rushing at enemies in Free Fire is doing it while having low HP. Players should try to heal up before rushing, as avoiding damage may be impossible if the opponent is dug in or has good aim.

In addition to having full HP, players should try to maintain a decent level of EP. This will help them to slowly regain health in the heat of battle and can save them from getting eliminated.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh