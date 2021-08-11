Top 5 tips to rank up safely in Free Fire

Ranking up in Free Fire can be a tedious task as players have to go up against veteran players who have spent hours in-game and have perfected their playstyle.

In addition to facing harder opponents, the constant fear of being eliminated is a worry for most players. As a result, many players avoid ranked gameplay altogether. However, there are many ways to rank up safely in Free Fire.

This article will provide some basic tips that players can implement in-game to survive as long as possible in a match. With that being said, here are five tips that players can use to rank up safely in Free Fire.

Top 5 tips that players can follow to rank up safely in Free Fire

5) Play solo

While playing as a squad has its own perks, it also has many drawbacks. This is especially true when playing with a random squad on rank.

Things can still go wrong while playing with a familiar squad. This may be due to a lack of communication, teammates not following instructions, or a fellow teammate losing internet connection. Thus, the safest way to rank up in Free Fire is to play solo.

Players will get to make their own decisions and execute strategy perfectly in-game. Additionally, solo players will also learn the game better and will be able to grasp the entire concept faster.

4) Avoid hot drops and hot-drop zones

Contrary to belief, landing in hot-drop zones or partaking in hot drops are not the best way to rank up fast or safely for novice players. The best places to land during ranked matches are isolated locations on the map.

Although they may be far from the safe zone, players can easily rotate early in the game and secure good loot in the process. Additionally, dropping in isolated places will also give players time to think and plan out their tactics.

3) Only engage opponents when the situation is favorable

Playing ranked doesn't mean shooting at everyone at first sight. Players should only engage opponents when they have a tactical advantage such as high ground, a good shooting angle, or perhaps an element of surprise.

Randomly shooting at opponents and not getting an elimination is a waste in more ways than one. Players will be wasting ammo, their location will be revealed on the map, and the enemy player who was shot at may now try to counter-attack or chase the player.

2) Rotate to avoid being pinned down

In order to play safely in rank, players should rotate often to avoid being caught outside the safe zone and being pinned down by other players. Rotating will also help players keep the element of surprise and move out of dangerous positions as and when needed.

Additionally, rotating is also essential for getting eliminations and securing more gear from unlooted areas on the map. Players should consider using a Hoverboard rather than a car while rotating long distances in order to avoid being heard.

1) Avoid fighting and focus on staying alive till the end zone

The best way to rank up safely in Free Fire is to avoid fighting and stay alive till the end zone. Players will earn more points if they can survive till the end zone of the match. In addition to points, players will also earn rank tokens that can be used to redeem in-game items.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Also Read: 5 tips for passive players to win maximum matches in Free Fire

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh