5 tips for passive players to win maximum matches in Free Fire

Having a passive playstyle in Free Fire can be rewarding if players know what they are doing. While it may not be as interesting as playing aggressively and actively, a passive and defensive approach can be rewarding as well.

In fact, to a certain extent, a passive playstyle will make the match much easier for gamers. With that being said, here are a few tips that they can use to win the maximum number of matches in Free Fire.

We are stoked to present you the Rap Anthem for Free Fire City Open!! Groove to the tunes of this bohot hard song and RETWEET if you enjoyed it!



Watch here - https://t.co/Z1cQS19fOa pic.twitter.com/hF69yiJgRM — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 8, 2021

Top five straightforward tips for passive players in Free Fire

5) Land far away from the bulk of others

The first step to winning matches as a passive player in Free Fire is to avoid hot-drop zones at all costs. Landing in such areas will usually end in disaster for most of them.

Instead of following the bandwagon, gamers should land in isolated places that could fall within the safe zone. Although rotation may take a bit longer than usual, this perfectly suits the passive playstyle.

4) Find good loot

Although a passive playstyle involves less shooting, users should always try to acquire the best gear as soon as possible. As a rule of thumb, they should also find a long range weapon and an Assault Rifle.

In addition to collecting weapons and armor, players should focus on finding tactical items such as gloo walls, smoke and decoy grenades, and a silencer. These items will help them in a number of ways if used correctly.

3) Memorize hiding spots

One of the best ways to avoid fighting others is to hide. While this may seem like a cowardly move, in Free Fire, the goal of the match is survival, and hiding from enemies is part of the process.

Memorizing hiding spots is a great way to not only stay safe, but to even get the jump on unsuspecting opponents and eliminate them. There are numerous hiding spots on every map, so this tactic is pretty viable for the most part.

2) Try to third-party players

For passive players, the best way to win an engagement without much effort is third-partying an already injured player. If done correctly, they can take out multiple opponents in a short span or during one engagement itself.

In addition to using less effort and being safe, gamers will always have the element of surprise, and will use less ammo to take out the target. In turn, this will help reduce ammo usage and ensure a large reserve at all times.

1) Rotate often and stay within the safe zone

Rotating often and staying within the safe zone as soon as it shows up on the mini-map are by far the two most important things to keep in mind while playing passively.

In essence, rotating will help users locate enemies and avoid walking into traps. Meanwhile, staying within the safe zone guarantees that they don't have to keep worrying about being pinned down at the edge of the Free Fire zone by enemies.

Also Read: Top 5 things to avoid in end-zone fights for easy Booyah in Free Fire

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer