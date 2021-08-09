Top 5 things to avoid while playing solo vs squad in Garena Free Fire

Although Free Fire is fun to play with a squad, the best way to learn the game is to play solo. However, after players are done mastering solo mode, the only thing left to do is take on a full squad as a solo player.

While this may seem like an impossible task, many players excel at this and manage to wipe out multiple squads and secure a Booyah.

With that being said, here are a few things players should avoid while playing solo vs squad to increase their chances of winning.

Lone Wolf is now available for everyone. 🐺💥



It's just you, your skill and your trust weapon. Will you come out on top? pic.twitter.com/JttnXhzXad — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) August 8, 2021

5 things players should not do while playing solo vs squad in Free Fire

5) Don't rush at the squad

While this may work for some players, rushing at a full squad in Free Fire is not the best idea. Even if one of the teammates is knocked out, there will be three more left alive who can easily counterattack and eliminate the player.

Instead of charging headfirst, players should try and isolate a squad member, eliminate them, and then move on to look for their squadmates. Taking them out one by one will also drop their confidence levels, which will cause them to make more mistakes.

4) Avoid going in loud

Players should try to use silencers in Free Fire as much as possible when taking on a squad as a solo player. Using a silencer is a great way to shoot and hide without being spotted on the minimap.

In addition to not being spotted, enemies will not even be able to understand where the shots are coming from during the heat of battle. This will allow players to take their time and pick off targets one by one.

Free Fire Fact! 😎



A lot of players are still unsure about the difference between using a silencer and a muzzle. 🤔 So we're here to tell you: pic.twitter.com/nXMs3zNi0i — Free Fire - Battleground (@FreeFire_BG) May 13, 2018

3) Don't rely on guns alone

As a solo player taking on full squads in Free Fire, simply relying on guns is not a smart move to make. Knowing how to use tactical items such as smoke grenades, decoy grenades, and gloo walls will make a huge difference during combat.

Being proficient with a weapon is useful. However, in certain situations, a simple smoke deployment can be more powerful than any weapon in-game.

2) Don't engage the whole squad at once

A common mistake that players make in a solo vs squad match is trying to be like Rambo and charging at the enemy team, expecting to gun them all down. Unfortunately, that's not how things work.

Players will more than likely end up getting eliminated if they try to use this tactic in Free Fire. Rather than engage the whole squad at once, players should rely on snipers to pick off enemy team members one by one from a distance before engaging the last member as deemed fit.

1) Avoid dropping with a squad

Don't drop alongside an enemy team while playing as a solo vs squad in Free Fire, as the early game advantage will be based upon numbers. Given that an enemy squad has four members, things will not end well for the player.

Players should always land in empty regions or select landing zones that have a lot of space within the area. This way, even if other enemy teams land, players can easily rotate out of the area to avoid them.

Also Read: Top 5 tips to get maximum wins in Free Fire with safe gameplay

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh