'Why has it been removed?': Free Fire India fans unsure of why the game was pulled from Play Store amid ban rumors

Free Fire is quite popular in India, and the country does have many players who enjoy playing the game. The same has resulted in a growing esports scene alongside plenty of content creators and influencers.

However, after the events that took place on 12 February, the game's entire Indian community was left dumbstruck as it was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, explicitly for the Indian region. The players are more confused than worried about the game's future in the country and have been searching for answers since yesterday.

Fans of Free Fire are baffled by the game’s removal from the Google Play Store

Several Indian gamers were taken aback by the game's removal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, even before these two issues, users experienced login difficulties, most likely on a specific network(s), which built a base for further frustration to build up on.

Currently, if players attempt to download Free Fire on either of the platforms by redirecting them through specific links, they will be presented with an error message. Furthermore, players have stated that they have experienced an issue while making in-game purchases, which is most likely related to the removal of the title in the first place.

All of this has led to rumors about a potential ban on the game, and they have spread like wildfire on the internet, among several other speculations.

Although users have commented on most of the social media posts by Free Fire India, today, Garena has yet to release an official statement from their end. So, for the time being, nothing can be confirmed or denied.

Fans' reactions about the game's disappearance

Here are a few of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

In conclusion, players must exercise patience and avoid panicking until comprehensive clarification is delivered. In addition, they should not trust any speculations and should refrain from spreading any rumors themselves until the developers have officially disclosed the problem.

