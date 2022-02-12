Are Free Fire and Free Fire MAX banned in India? Games removed from App Store on iOS

Gamers have become thoroughly immersed in Free Fire following recent improvements. However, they have been encountering and reporting issues accessing their favorite mobile title since the morning of 12 February, i.e., today.

Also, in a recent turn of events, both the regular and the improved versions were removed from the Apple App Store for unknown reasons. These instances have left fans and players perplexed, with widespread speculation about their suspension on the iOS platform further adding to the confusion.

What happened to Free Fire and Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire doesn't show up if users search for it (Image via Apple App Store)

The recent issues have gotten on fans' nerves, and now, several rumors are circulating in the community, alleging that these games have been banned in India. This initially began a few hours back after both titles were unexpectedly removed from the Apple App Store without explanation.

It is recommended that users do not accept any claims and instead wait for an official statement from the developers.

There is no clarity on why both titles were taken away from the App Store, but individuals can expect Garena to provide information soon. Fans can follow the company on their social media handles to stay updated on any news.

Additionally, until then, gamers should avoid placing their faith in any ongoing narrative and refrain from spreading such news themselves.

The login issue has also contributed to the emergence of rumors. This will likely be resolved shortly, with Garena posting the following statement on their social media handles regarding the matter:

The login issue has been encountered by Free Fire players since the morning (Image via Facebook)

The only thing that players should keep in mind is that none of the games has been officially banned as of this writing for any reason claimed by current rumors. So these should be ignored until official word is out.

