Free Fire unexpectedly removed from Apple App Store

Free Fire has flourished over the years and emerged as one of the leading Battle Royale titles on mobile devices. The developers released Free Fire Max in 2021 to deliver a better visual experience to users with high-end devices.

According to the latest developments, both titles have been pulled from the Apple App Store, with no exact explanation known yet. Some iOS users can still enjoy the Battle Royale with intermittent login issues when accessing the game across all platforms.

Free Fire gets unexpectedly taken off from the Apple App Store

The game does not show up when searching on the App Store (Screengrab from Apple App Store)

Many players have been taken aback after finding out that Free Fire and its superior version Free Fire Max have been removed from the Apple App Store.

No results are displayed to players attempting to search for the titles on their iOS devices. They have been left in confusion since the developers have made no official clarification about this issue.

On the other hand, some players who already have the game installed on their devices, irrespective of platforms, are facing difficulties accessing the game. Users have been posting about the same on the official handles of the game, with the developers confirming the issue.

This is the clarification gives about the login issues (Image via Facebook)

The developers have posted the following about the login issue:

“We're aware about the issue and getting it investigated. In the meantime, please share your Network Provider name and also if you're using mobile data or Wi-Fi to launch the game.”

It is expected that the developers will clear the air regarding the issue surrounding the app's withdrawal from the Apple App Store.

For the time being, the only thing that gamers can do is wait patiently for the login issue to be resolved. Furthermore, it is better not to speculate on anything and instead await a formal response from Garena.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha