What's Garena's official statement on Free Fire's Indian ban?

Free Fire has been one of the leaders in the Indian market, posting incredible numbers from the country in terms of both player base and revenue.

However, yesterday, the game’s massive fanbase had its worst nightmare come true as the Government of India released a list of 54 banned applications, including Garena’s flagship title.

As a result, they have been left distraught. Many people are looking for alternatives to enjoy, while a large number of users are also waiting for an official response from the developers to address them.

Garena’s much-awaited statement on Free Fire India ban

Following the events that occurred over the course of the preceding few days, a large number of users were eagerly anticipating word from the organization. They were really concerned about the initial removal from the respective app stores and the subsequent announcement of a ban.

Garena provided the following statement to Sportskeeda, giving the much-needed update to the players:

“We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience.”

Consequently, this will be a great relief for players who had been waiting for the developer’s response. Additionally, because of this, they will become patient after the considerable panic they faced since the ban was announced yesterday morning.

As the developers have stated, they are actively working to address the overall situation. Players can expect to learn more about the game’s future in the country in the coming days. While Free Fire is still working on some networks, there is know information about how long it will continue to run.

Furthermore, Free Fire enthusiasts are still be able to play the MAX version of the battle royale title even after the ban since it was not included in the list of applications that the government had blocked. The same is available for download on the Google Play Store but was removed from the Apple App Store.

