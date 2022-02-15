Is Free Fire MAX working in India? Server status, ban list and more revealed

After Garena Free Fire's ban in India, Free Fire MAX is the only hope for the fans of the battle royale shooter. Although the latter is still unavailable from the App Store, players can download the same via Google Play. Therefore, players still have an option to access their Free Fire accounts without any hassle.

Although Free Fire is still working on some networks in India, it is highly unlikely that the game will continue after its inclusion in the ban list. Hence, Android users have no choice other than to install the MAX version. In the following section, players can know more about the Indian Free Fire MAX's Indian server, ban list, and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Indian Free Fire server, availability of the game, ban list, and more

Players can download Free Fire MAX from the Google Play Store (Image via Garena)

As previously mentioned, the MAX version is still accessible in India, while Free Fire is working on certain networks. Therefore, the Indian server is still online and operable as of now. Players can make purchases, play games, and participate in in-game events without much fuss using Free Fire MAX.

The availability of the MAX variant is directly related to its exclusion from the ban list, which is why Google is still showing the results for the same. Players can check out the ban list here, including Garena Free Fire.

As players can see, most of the apps mentioned in the list are Chinese and have been banned by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and IT due to security-related reasons.

Many apps that are part of the list are duplicates of previously banned applications that were allegedly receiving and using personal data of the users. Free Fire, unlike most of the apps on the ban list, is not directly related to a Chinese company.

However, players should note that a Chinese conglomerate, Tencent, owns a stake of around 18.7% in Garena. Players can also check out the complete development history of Free Fire and its MAX variant here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan