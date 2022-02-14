Garena Free Fire officially banned by Indian Government

Free Fire players' worst fears have turned out to be true. In what appears to be a surprising turn of events, the Government of India has banned the famous battle royale title. It was included in the list of 54 blocked applications today.

It all began a few days back, with login issues on 12 February, and then continued with the game's withdrawal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, players had no official confirmation, which added to their discomfort.

Garena Free Fire officially banned in India

This is not the first time the Government of India has banned applications. In 2020, hundreds of games and other applications faced the ban hammer, including the beloved PUBG Mobile. However, the battle royale title staged a comeback in the country in an entirely new form.

A senior journalist confirmed the list of 54 applications.

It includes the name of the following:

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera

Equalizer

Music Player - Music, Mp3 Player

Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster

Music Plus - MP3 Player

Video Player Media All Format

Music Player - Equalizer & MP3

Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

Music Player - MP3 Player

CamCard for SalesForce Ent

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lit

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

APUS Security HD

Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music

Nice video baidu

Tencent Xriver

Onmyoji Chess

Onmyji Arena

App Lock

Dual Space Lite

Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support

Dual Space - 32Bit Support

Dual Space - 64Bit Support

Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support

Conquer Online - MMORPG Game

Conquer Online II

Live Weather & Rader - Alerts

Notes - Color Notepad, Notebook

MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

Voice Recover & Voice Changer

Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan

Lica Cam - selfie camera app

EVE Echoes

Astracraft

UU Game Booster

Extraordinary

Ones

Badlanders

Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

Twilight Pioneers

CuteU: Match With the World

SmallWorld

CuteU Pro

FancyU

RealU:

MoonChat

RealU LiteWink: Connect Now

FunChat Meet People Around You

FancyU pro -

Garena Free Fire - Illuminate

Strangely, the list does not include Free Fire Max, the visually enhanced version released in 2021 to cater to audiences with better devices. Also, this edition is still available on the Google Play Store but not on the Apple App Store.

In the wake of this announcement, it remains to be seen how the game's community will react. This is especially pertinent given that India is home to one of the largest Free Fire viewership demographics globally, with Total Gaming being the game's most subscribed content creator worldwide.

