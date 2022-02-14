Garena Free Fire officially banned by Indian Government

Free Fire players' worst fears have turned out to be true. In what appears to be a surprising turn of events, the Government of India has banned the famous battle royale title. It was included in the list of 54 blocked applications today.
It all began a few days back, with login issues on 12 February, and then continued with the game's withdrawal from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, players had no official confirmation, which added to their discomfort.
Garena Free Fire officially banned in India
This is not the first time the Government of India has banned applications. In 2020, hundreds of games and other applications faced the ban hammer, including the beloved PUBG Mobile. However, the battle royale title staged a comeback in the country in an entirely new form.
A senior journalist confirmed the list of 54 applications.
It includes the name of the following:
- Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
- Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
- Equalizer
- Music Player - Music, Mp3 Player
- Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
- Music Plus - MP3 Player
- Video Player Media All Format
- Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
- Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
- Music Player - MP3 Player
- CamCard for SalesForce Ent
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lit
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- APUS Security HD
- Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
- Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
- Nice video baidu
- Tencent Xriver
- Onmyoji Chess
- Onmyji Arena
- App Lock
- Dual Space Lite
- Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
- Dual Space - 32Bit Support
- Dual Space - 64Bit Support
- Dual Space Pro - 32Bit Support
- Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
- Conquer Online II
- Live Weather & Rader - Alerts
- Notes - Color Notepad, Notebook
- MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
- Voice Recover & Voice Changer
- Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
- Lica Cam - selfie camera app
- EVE Echoes
- Astracraft
- UU Game Booster
- Extraordinary
- Ones
- Badlanders
- Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
- Twilight Pioneers
- CuteU: Match With the World
- SmallWorld
- CuteU Pro
- FancyU
- RealU:
- MoonChat
- RealU LiteWink: Connect Now
- FunChat Meet People Around You
- FancyU pro -
- Garena Free Fire - Illuminate
Strangely, the list does not include Free Fire Max, the visually enhanced version released in 2021 to cater to audiences with better devices. Also, this edition is still available on the Google Play Store but not on the Apple App Store.
In the wake of this announcement, it remains to be seen how the game's community will react. This is especially pertinent given that India is home to one of the largest Free Fire viewership demographics globally, with Total Gaming being the game's most subscribed content creator worldwide.