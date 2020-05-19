VPN in PUBG Mobile: Is it legal?

Is VPN legal in PUBG Mobile?

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network allows changing your IP address to that of a specific country.

Why do people use VPN in PUBG MOBILE?

Players tend to use VPN in PUBG Mobile for the following reasons -

Claiming free rewards that are exclusive to a particular region. To open creates on certain specific servers. To play some exclusive events that are only for a particular region.

Is it safe/legal to use VPN?

VPN changes the location to that of another country unlocking some region-specific reward and challenges. The big question is whether it is a violation of ToS is or not.

Picture from official subreddit of PUBG Mobile

The above picture is from the official subreddit of PUBG Mobile. You can see the reply by the moderator that clearly states that it is not a violation of the ToS, but it is not recommended to play with a VPN on as it can lead to a ban.

Whenever a player starts a game with a third-party application, it triggers the hack detection system and can bring about the ban. Hence the use of VPN is not recommended in any situation.

There are various videos online claiming that the usage of VPN will not lead to ban, but these aren’t exactly right. Notably, starting any mode with a VPN could lead to a ban for the usage of a third-party application.

Conclusion

However, there is a confusion amongst the community regarding the usage of VPN.

When the same question was posted on the PUBG Mobile Official discord server, the response from PUBGM official discord staff was –

A message from a PUBGM official discord staff

We at Sportskeeda have also contacted the Customer Support for further clarification. Many players have reported that despite the VPN usage they haven’t received any such bans, but it is better to be safe than sorry.