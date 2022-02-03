Targetted DDoS attacks are still a problem in Apex Legends, ImperialHal still can't play the game

Like every other live-service game, Apex Legends also comes with its own set of issues. For Respawn’s multiplayer shooter game, the problem is DDoS attacks that have been present since its Titanfall days.

For those unaware, a DDoS attack is an attempt at denying services by flooding servers with internet traffic. Cheaters use DDoS attacks in games to get an unfair advantage over other players and make it seem like a server problem. This makes such attacks hard to detect.

Professional player Phillip "ImperialHal" Dose faces this problem frequently and he took to Twitter to share his experience.

Apex Legends’ DDoS issue sabotages professional player ImperialHal

ImperialHal is quite well-known in the Apex Legends community. The player is known to have multiple victories in the North American pro scene with TSM, and this brings him a lot of attention from cheaters.

While Aimbotters, wall hackers, and other types of cheat users are a major problem in Apex Legends, none can claim to have DDoS attacks’ griefing potential. While all other hacks give players a chance to fight back, DDoS attacks just don’t leave that option as it freezes them.

This is something ImperialHal faced recently, and he shared his experience with a short clip posted to Twitter on January 31, 2022:

TSMFTX ImperialHal @ImperialHal Target Ddosing is back in Apex and im loving every second of it! Target Ddosing is back in Apex and im loving every second of it! https://t.co/TbKqwj3wjG

ImperialHal shared this clip after he died as a result of the DDoS attack and showed how his teammates were suffering from the massive lag. While the game mechanics continued to function properly, the players were unable to escape from lava and succumbed to the damage it caused.

Respawn is seemingly working on this problem in an attempt to turn the tide against DDoS abusers and put them to justice through legal means. Such attacks hurt players and affect the game’s reputation while also impacting sales.

