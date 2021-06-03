Respawn addresses Apex Legends DDoS attacks, fixes server vulnerabilities and bans 31 hackers

Respawn Interactive has finally taken action against Apex Legends' DDoS-ers and is patching the vulnerabilities that previously allowed offenders to shut down servers for everyone in a lobby.

The primary targets for these attacks were streamers in Season 8 and Season 9, who found their lobbies frequently DDoS'd. They had to constantly swap servers in order to outrun the hackers.

Fortunately, this exploit appears to be nearing its end as Apex Legends' security staff Conor Ford, better known as "Hideouts," has confirmed that a fix is being rolled out right now.

Also read: God of War sequel delayed to 2022, confirmed as a cross-gen title

"It isn't the easiest fix in the world, but huge steps are being made to take care of this" - Apex Legends staff Hideouts on DDoS attacks

The DDoS situation is being addressed as we speak by our very own @ricklesauceur. It isn't the easiest fix in the world but huge steps are being made to take care of this. 31 abusers were shadow banned today in the meantime. We care and are just as frustrated as the players. — Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) June 1, 2021

Hideouts has been known to take action against cheaters in earlier seasons of Apex Legends. He is personally responsible for cleaning up the Apex Legends community of cheaters and hackers.

Hideouts recently tweeted that the DDoS situation is finally being fixed and that 31 abusers have been shadowbanned.

The above clip is just one instance where Apex Legends players are being DDoSed.

Another DDoS method kicks every player to the title screen and if they attempt to log back in instantly, they are thrown right back to the lobby screen. If players reconnect to the server after two minutes of idle time, they will find every other player in the lobby completely standing still.

Hackers used this method to farm RP and boost their stats against DDoS'd players who were completely defenseless.

The never-ending battle against hackers has finally taken a step in the right direction, as players who have been affected by this exploit can now return to Apex Legends after months of frustration.

Also read: COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Stage 1 to start on 3rd June

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh