Apex Legends Season 12 will see massive changes with Replicator and Care Packages

Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance comes soon, on February 8, 2022, with a new Legend named Mad Maggie and changes to the Olympus map. Apart from these changes, the game will also see some meta changes as some weapons move into the Care Package rotation and changes are made to the Replicators.

Care Packages and Replicators are some of the most sought things in the Outlands. Care Packages have been known to provide powerful weapons to the players that they can use to dominate others in the Apex Games.

While on the other hand, Replicators were primarily handy at delivering things that were not readily available on the battlefield. However, in Season 12 Defiance, both these game elements will see some changes and are as stated below.

Apex Legends Season 12 Care Package and Replicator changes

Until now, Replicators have always provided supplied items that are hard to find around maps. However, in Season 12, the Replicators will also give weapons and supplies.

The game will provide two weapons for this season, Flatline and Longbow. Since these two weapons have entered the Replicator rotation, they won't be available around the map as floor loot and can be exclusively acquired from Replicators.

Other than Replicators, the game will also see changes surrounding the Care Packages as new weapons get in the rotation. In the game's Season 12 Defiance, there are going to be four weapons that can be acquired from Care Packages and are:

Kraber Sniper-rifle

G7 Scout-rifle

Spitfire LMG

Volt SMG

With these changes, the previous Care Package weapon will be available as floor loot, and players can access them easily.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL Flatline and Longbow will NOT be ground loot in Season 12 – they will be exclusively available in Replicators. #ApexLegends Flatline and Longbow will NOT be ground loot in Season 12 – they will be exclusively available in Replicators. #ApexLegends https://t.co/H1IKJseBZ4

These changes are huge enough to change the game meta, and players can be seen taking up different approaches to playing the game. Furthermore, with the addition of Mad Maggie, the game is sure to experience a monumental shift.

All these changes regarding the Care Package and Replicators will arrive on February 8, 2022, with the global launch of Apex Legends Season 12.

