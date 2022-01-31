Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 12: All abilities, release date, and more

Apex Legends has finally dropped its gameplay for Season 12: Defiance and revealed more information on the new Legend’s abilities. This season, the Legend in the spotlight is Mad Maggie, who is bringing a bit of notoriety to the Outlands.

As known from the Stories from Outlands “Judgement” video, Mad Maggie has been portrayed as an extremist who remains unstoppable. For her extreme take on acts of freedom, the Legend gets sentenced to fight in the Apex Games, where she gets into more trouble.

Now, Mad Maggie is out looking for evidence to prove her innocence, which represents the theme of this season.

With gameplay revelations being done, this article will take a detailed interpretation of Mad Maggie’s abilities.

All the abilities Mad Maggie is bringing to Apex Legends in Season 12

Apex Legends is about to become more chaotic with the addition of Mad Maggie, whose catchphrase is “I’m gonna make this world bleed.” To talk of the abilities that she is about to bring to the game, they are as follows:

Passive Ability: Warlord’s Ire

The passive ability will highlight enemies that Mad Maggie had damaged. Furthermore, the passive also increases her speed when equipping a shotgun, making her a hard target. This ability aims to promote more aggressive gameplay and s enough to change the game meta.

Tactical Ability: Riot Drill

Any obstacle is not far enough from the new Legend’s grasp. The tactical ability can drill through objects and burn the enemies on the opposite end. Making it more dangerous for players to stay in one place.

Ultimate Ability: Wrecking Ball

This allows Mad Maggie to throw a ball that can release speed-boosting pads, which detonates near abilities. Her ultimate ability is very peculiar, but it would be interesting to see how players use it.

Her abilities are pretty aggressive, which automatically makes her an Offensive class Legend in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

The following season of Apex Legends: Defiance comes on February 8, 2022, and players will be able to get their hands on the new addition.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar