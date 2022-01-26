What is the release date for Apex Legends Season 12?

Apex Legends Season 12 will be named Defiance and is set to introduce a new playable Legend by the name of Mad Maggie.

The current season is known as Escape and brought a tropical theme to the battle royale. It has overseen a resurgence of the game as one of the better seasons in recent memory.

Apex's Season 12 will be here very soon with a release date of Tuesday, February 8, 2022 which will mark the first seasonal transition of the year.

Apex Legends Season 12 starts on February 8

Season 12 will introduce Mad Maggie (Image via Respawn)

It shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Defiance begins on February 8, 2022. With a few exceptions, the majority of seasons last either 91 or 98 days. They also usually begin on a Tuesday.

Season 11 started on November 2, 2021 and 98 days later, we had Apex Legends Season 11's end, leading into Season 12. As of now, there don't appear to be any signs of a delay.

The longest season in the game's history was Season 3, Meltdown, that lasted 126 days. Every other transition has gone smoothly and around that 91 or 98 day mark, noting no significant delays from Respawn Entertainment.

What is coming with Apex Legends Season 12?

An in-game news message alerts people of Control's arrival (Image via Respawn)

When the new season arrives, so will a new Legend and presumably a new weapon. No details regarding the new weapon have been released, but the new Legend, Mad Maggie has been revealed.

She is a childhood friend of the game's resident explosives expert Fuse. Her abilities have not been provided yet, but leaks have pointed to a potential Sonic Wave ultimate ability and a Shotgun Kick passive ability.

Dataminers have also found an explosive hop-up in the game's files, meaning a weapon or two could see itself dealing explosive damage where it may not have in seasons prior.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lastly, there is a new limited-time mode arriving. The Control LTM is another mode that strays from the typical battle royale setting, much like the Arena mode. It is a 9v9 respawn mode where teams fight to control different zones for points.

Edited by Danyal Arabi