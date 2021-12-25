Apex Legends Season 12 expected release date and time for all regions

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale titles that caters to both casual and competitive players. Respawn Entertainment is well-known for actively participating in forums and listening to any input that its player base has to offer, with the developers keeping the game fresh by adding new cosmetics and heirlooms.

While this season of Apex Legends has been quite exciting, players have already started looking forward to the upcoming season. The battle pass features a timer that counts down the number of days left for the season to conclude. With that information, one can predict the end date of a season.

Based on the information available to us, Season 12 should begin sometime in February.

Apex Legends season 11 expected end date

While Season 11 of Apex Legends is in full swing, players already want to know when the next season will be released. As mentioned earlier, the battle pass section of the game has a feature that counts down the number of days left for the season to end. Based on this feature, Season 12 should be released on February 8, 2022. Based on previous seasons, the expected release times for various regions are mentioned below:

10.00 am Pacific Time

1.00 pm Eastern Time

6.00 pm Greenwich Mean Time

11.30 pm Indian Standard Time

3.00 am Japan Standard Time (February 9, 2022)

However, it is important for Apex Legends fans to understand that this date is subject to change. Some of the previous seasons’ release dates had been postponed due to server issues. Server issues led to an increase in the duration for one of the ranked splits which affected the release date of the upcoming season.

There are quite a few reasons as to why the Apex Legends player base is looking forward to it. Every season of Apex Legends features a new legend that has unique abilities. As and when new characters are introduced, there is a possibility for a shift in the game's meta, which is certainly quite exciting for players as it forces them to adapt just as the game is evolving.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apex Legends also releases a new battle pass that follows the theme of the season, which gives players the opportunity to unlock new cosmetics that were designed for both weapons and legends. Unfortunately, Respawn Entertainment has not yet issued any confirmation regarding the release date of Season 12. The Apex Legends player base can expect an announcement a few weeks before the upcoming season is released.

Edited by Atul S