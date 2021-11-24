Apex Legends Season 11 Battle Pass end date revealed

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends is one of the most competitive battle royale titles on the market. The devs at Respawn Entertainment have consistently strived towards keeping their player base satisfied by adding new content at regular intervals.

Apex Legends Season 11 is well underway, but fans are constantly on the lookout for new content that is yet to come.

The battle pass has a countdown feature that displays the number of days left for the season to end. Based on the aforementioned feature, Season 11 is scheduled to conclude by early February.

When will Apex Legends Season 11 end?

As mentioned earlier, the game’s battle pass includes a feature that shows the number of days left for the season to end and the prediction in this article is based on that information. The season is set to end on February 8, 2022. That being said, Apex Legends Season 12 will possibly begin a few days earlier or later based on the decision taken by the team at Respawn Entertainment.

However, the countdown serves as a reasonable indication to its player base for the next big update that will take place in Apex Legends. In the past, the game has seen a delay in the launch of Season 5 due to a limited-time event. Therefore, the battle pass countdown feature is merely an indicator and is not absolute.

Apex Legends Season 12 leaks

Names like Garret and Shrugtal are common to those who play the game and track news regarding Apex Legends. These are popular data miners who have constantly put out unreleased content. Garret speculates that the upcoming season will feature a new legend called “Maggie”. He went through some of the game files which had the name “Maali”, and the community suspects that it could be the codename for Maggie.

The popular data miner suspects that Maggie’s passive ability is damage boost that will be similar to the passive ability of Bangalore. Certain players were quick to correct by saying that Maggie had died in the Apex Legends comics. But he had a compelling argument and mentioned that her body was never found, and therefore it would be hasty to assume that the character is dead. He went on to substantiate his point by making a reference to Star Wars’ Emperor Palpatine.

It is important to note that Respawn Entertainment has not confirmed the information mentioned above. Therefore players should wait for a statement to be issued in order to clarify the matter at hand.

