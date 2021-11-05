Apex Legends Season 11 expected end date

Season 11 of Apex Legends is currently in full swing and fans are definitely enjoying the new content that Respawn Entertainment has introduced this season. That being said, the Apex Legends community is always looking ahead and has started speculating about the end date of Season 11.

According to sources, Apex Legends Season 11 will most likely end on February 8, 2022. It is important to note that no official statements have been made with regards to the Season 11 end date, but players can predict with considerable accuracy based on observations made during previous seasons.

Apex Legends: Season 11 possibly ending in early February

Apex Legends Season 11, much like the previous seasons, came with a unique battle pass that has a tropical theme. The Escape battle pass has a counter that shows the number of days left for the season to end. Based on that, Apex Legends Season 11 will most likely end on February 8, 2022.

Respawn Entertainment have done a great job at keeping the game fresh and interesting as they brought in a sea of content to increase the size of their player base. Apex Legends Season 10 was not the best season they’ve had as it was filled with a myriad of problems that included server issues, multiple DDoS attacks, accounts being banned temporarily for no reason and so on. Thankfully, Apex Legends Season 11 is off to a great start and has no issues from Respawn Entertainment’s end as of now.

What can players expect to see in Apex Legends Season 12?

It is not easy to guess the kind of content that will be featured in the upcoming season this early. However, it is highly unlikely that Season 12 will feature a new map or weapon. It is important to note that players will get a glimpse of unreleased content in a few weeks' time. Popular Apex Legends data miners such as Shrugtal and Garret are known for releasing upcoming season content, a few weeks before its release.

Both Shrugtal and Garret had leaked information regarding Wattson’s heirloom. It is highly likely that the Wattson heirloom will be introduced this season or in the upcoming season. As of now, no official statements have been made with respect to the content that will be featured in Season 12.

Edited by Atul S