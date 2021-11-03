Apex Legends Season 11 weapon tier list: Ranking every in-game gun

Apex Legends Season 11 is finally here and players are trying out the all-new C.A.R. SMG that was introduced a few hours ago. The update also brought in a few balance adjustments and tweaks to the weapons that will be available in the care package.

After all these changes, players are trying to figure out the best weapons they can use. Each player has a particular style of play that demands certain loadouts and the following tier list is based the writer’s opinions.

Apex Legends Season 11 weapon tier list

S-tier

The weapons mentioned here are some of the best if not the best weapons that players can use while playing Apex Legends. Employing them will definitely improve a player’s chance of winning games, provided they’re able to unlock the full potential of the weapons.

R-301 Carbine

VK-47 Fltaline

G7 Scout

M600 Spitfire

Kraber

C.A.R SMG

The G7 Scout is now in the care package. The weapon has improved damage and comes with a double tap hop-up. The R-301, Flatline, Spitfire and Kraber have always been top-tier weapons.

The C.A.R. SMG is the latest weapon and has a high skill ceiling. However, those who can unlock the weapon’s full potential will dominate the lobbies.

A-tier

Sentinel

Eva-08 Auto

Wingman

R-99

Volt SMG

Alternator

Prowler

Sentinel is probably one of the best sniper rifles from the floor loot in Apex Legends. R-99 and Volt are great weapons, but owing to their limitations in mid-range fights, these weapons have taken their spots in A-tier section.

The Prowler is a good weapon and works better for console players due to aim assist, while the Wingman has always been a solid gun since the inception of the game.

B-tier

Mastiff

30-30 Repeater

Peacekeeper

Rampage LMG

Bocek Compund Bow

Hemlok

Longbow DMR

The Rampage LMG is undoubtedly one of the most powerful weapons in Apex Legends, but it is ineffective in close-range fights.

The Mastiff Shotgun and 30-30 Repeater have received a new hop-up called Dual Shell, and the 30-30 Repeater’s reload speed has increased significantly.

C-tier

Devotion LMG

Charge Rifle

Triple Take

Havoc

These are some of the weapons that players can avoid as Apex Legends offers better alternatives. The Havoc used to be a great weapon, but Volt, R-301 and Flatline are better alternatives.

D-tier

Mozambique

P2020

RE-45

It is advisable for players not to include these weapons in their loadouts while playing Apex Legends other than during early fights when an area is contested.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee