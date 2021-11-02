EA tells Nickmercs that Trainwreck can’t play in his Apex Legends tournament, gets called out hilariously

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv was recently prohibited from Nickmercs' Apex Legends tournament stream by EA for his gambling content. Nickmercs is another popular Twitch streamer known for his CoD Warzone and Apex Legends streams.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the video game publisher's hypocrisy after Trainwreck tweeted this out on the social media platform.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @EA just told nickmercs i can’t play in his EA sponsored apex tournament because of my gambling streams … @EA just told nickmercs i can’t play in his EA sponsored apex tournament because of my gambling streams

Trainwreck forbidden from playing in Nickmercs' Apex Legends tournament by EA, social media reacts with humorous tweets

Tyler Faraz Niknam is an American Twitch streamer who goes by the handle Trainwreckstv. He has been growing in popularity ever since he began playing Among Us. A controversial streamer who has often received bans on Twitch, Trainwreckstv currently does online gambling streams.

The gambling aspect is what EA found problematic. They informed popular FaZe Clan streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff that Trainwreckstv isn't allowed to take part in his sponsored Apex Legends tournament. As expected, the renowned game publisher got called out for their hypocrisy on social media.

Froste 💯 @Froste @Trainwreckstv @EA you mean the company that basically has built in slots in all their games in the form of packs? @Trainwreckstv @EA you mean the company that basically has built in slots in all their games in the form of packs?

EA is notorious for their aggressive monetization system on almost every one of their titles. They're one of the foremost publishers in the West who depend heavily on the gacha system. Apex Legends is one of many popular games by EA that are often promoted by streamers like Nickmercs.

This is a form of micro-transaction system where players are incentivized to purchase lootboxes with real-life currency. These lootboxes contain randomized items, and players are not guaranteed to get equal to or more than their money's worth.

connor @ConnorEatsPants @Trainwreckstv @EA the last thing EA would ever do is want to promote gambling to minors, god forbid if a system like that ever came to Fifa @Trainwreckstv @EA the last thing EA would ever do is want to promote gambling to minors, god forbid if a system like that ever came to Fifa

The above tweet is an excellent example of sharp-witted sarcasm, in which the microtransaction system in FIFA games is exposed for what it is - gambling. This only serves to highlight the renowned publisher's hypocrisy in not allowing a gambling streamer to participate in Nickmercs' streaming of the game.

Electronic Arts has become one of the biggest names in the video game industry, and it wouldn't have been possible without microtransactions. The FIFA series, for example, has a lootbox system in the form of purchasable Player card packs for FIFA Ultimate Team.

The particular video game in question, Apex Legends, itself contains the same lootbox mechanic, which is nothing short of gambling. The worst aspect of this gambling system in video games is that the players don't receive any rewards in the literal sense.

EA's precarious stance on incorporating lootboxes

The moral implications of the lootbox system have been heavily criticized by many, including streamers like DrDisrespect and Nickmercs themselves. Here's how the company justified its monetization strategy when the issue was brought up in the UK Parliament:

However, not everyone was having it, and several countries have made laws banning or restricting the implementation of lootboxes in video games.

More and more gamers are voicing their concerns against the lootbox system in games, and laws are getting more stringent too. While gambling is a hotly debated moral issue, it is not as accessible to minors as lootboxes in video games, which is the main reason for discourse.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Content creators like Nickmercs have been switching to Apex Legends, especially because of how lootbox openings attract a lot of attention. Many believe that these viewers are already addicted to this monetization system, just like gambling.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul