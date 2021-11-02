Apex Legends Season 11 countdown, full patch notes, theme, and more

The Apex Legends Season 11 update is just a few hours away and fans are already gearing up for all the exciting new content they’re about to receive. Respawn Entertainment has decided to improve the player base size and bring in a ton of new content that will have Titanfall players jumping with excitement.

Those who have played Titanfall will be familiar with a lot of the new additions that will be featured in Apex Legends Season 11. The upcoming season will include a new legend, Ash, who was a character in Titanfall. Additionally, a new weapon will also be included from the Titanfall series, the iconic C.A.R. SMG.

Apex Legends Season 11: Patch notes

Apex Legends has released the patch notes which comprises of all the changes and updates that will be added in the upcoming season. First and foremost, the game will be introducing a new legend and map. Ash is the newest legend that will be making quite a dramatic appearance in Apex Legends. Ash’s ultimate ability allows her to create a one-way portal that will allow Ash and her team to teleport instantly. Her tactical ability is called “Arc Snare” and allows her to tether to the nearest enemy, slowing them down and dealing light damage.

As mentioned before, Apex Legends Season 11 will introduce a new map called Storm Point. In this case, the game and battle pass will follow a tropical theme. Just like in previous seasons of Apex Legends, the theme of the game and battle pass would correspond to the map that is being featured in the game.

Apex Legends Season 11 will also feature a significant buff to Wattson. Her tactical ability's charge time has been reduced to 15 seconds and the damage dealt when an enemy crosses a fence has been increased to 20 damage. Wattson’s ultimate has been reworked for the launch of the upcoming season as well.

Apex Legends Season 11 will introduce a new weapon that is quite popular among Titanfall players, and it is the C.A.R SMG. This weapon is unique as it can run either light or heavy ammo, which is perfect for teams struggling with resource management.

Apex Legends will also be making changes to the Ranked KP system. There will be a KP modifier that will be added to the killer. In this case, points will either be added or removed based on the difference in rank tier. If the killer is at a higher rank tier compared to the victim, then points will be deducted from the KP and if the victim was at a higher rank tier, then points will be added to the killer's KP.

Apex Legends will also be making changes to the weapons that will be available in care packages. The G7 Scout will be replacing the Triple Take in the care package, and the G7 Scout's hop-up, Double Tap, will be making a return in Season 11. Additionally, the Mastiff shotgun and 30-30 Repeater will be receiving a new hop-up called Dual Shell, which will double the rounds loaded into the weapon.

Apex Legends will also be making a few quality of life changes and some minor fixes for bugs that were reported by a few players.

Apex Legends Release date and release time

Apex Legends Season 11 will be released on November 2, 2021. The upcoming season's update file is merely hours away from being live. While there has been no official statement about the exact time of release, players can predict the release time with considerable accuracy based on the release time for previous seasons.

Apex Legends Season 11 update file should be live by 10.00 am PDT across all platforms. It will be interesting to see how the Apex Legends community will react to the new content that has been added to the upcoming season.

