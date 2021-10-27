Apex Legends Season 11 release date and time for all regions

Apex Legends fans are excited for the launch of Season 11 as it brings a ton of content that includes a new map, legend, and a weapon, along with a Battle Pass. The developer has officially announced the release date, which will be November 2.

Although the official release time has not yet been announced, speculation suggests that the new season will be live by 6 pm London Time. Apex Legends fans even got a glimpse of the leaked skins, Ash’s abilities, and some gameplay.

This has only added to the anticipation of the upcoming season’s release.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Experience the beauty and danger of Storm Point, compete as a new Legend, and take aim with the C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends: Escape — coming November 2 🌴 Experience the beauty and danger of Storm Point, compete as a new Legend, and take aim with the C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends: Escape — coming November 2 🌴 https://t.co/lc52Dgx1iO

Apex Legends Season 11 official release announcements

The developer has announced the launch of the upcoming Season 11, titled “Escape”. Fans are excited owing to a ton of new content that will be featured in the new season.

Apex Legends has announced the launch of the new season, which will be on November 2, 2021. Just like the previous seasons, an update file will be launched, which can be downloaded by the players.

Apex Legends has not released an official statement concerning the release time for the Season 11 update. But, fans can predict with considerable accuracy owing to the previous launch time.

Speculations suggest that the release times will be as listed below:

Singapore Standard Time: 1.00 am (November 3, 2021)

Central Daylight Time: midnight (November 3, 2021)

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm (November 2, 2021)

Eastern Daylight Time: 1.00 pm (November 2, 2021)

Apex Legends players can view the launch and gameplay trailers above to see what’s in store for them as they wait for the upcoming season’s launch.

Apex Legends Season 11 updates

The game will feature a new map titled “Storm Point”, and the gameplay looks promising. Just like the previous seasons, the new one will feature a new legend, Ash.

Familiar to the Titanfall players, the C.A.R SMG will be making an appearance in Apex Legends with the release of Season 11. They can also expect plenty of balance updates, which should be released in the patch notes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer