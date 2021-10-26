Apex Legends vs Fortnite: 5 major differences every battle royale fan must know

Apex Legends and Fortnite are arguably some of the most popular battle royale games today. While the two titles might belong to the same genre, they are quite different on a lot of levels. The format is the same, which means players will drop into a map, the storm will close in, and the last team alive wins the game.

Both these games have huge player bases that are extremely active while playing and in forums where discussions take place with regards to improving the game. This article shares a list of key differences between the two battle royale titles.

5 key differences between Fortnite and Apex Legends

5) First-person vs third-person

One of the most immediately noticeable differences between Fortnite and Apex Legends is that players in Fortnite have a third-person perspective, whereas Apex Legends players have a first-person perspective. Just a shift in perspective can impact the overall shooting mechanics and movement mechanics of the game.

4) Movement mechanics

Movement mechanics in any battle royale game is important. In Apex Legends, the only way a player avoids getting shot is by having good movement mechanics and taking cover behind objects such as rocks and cars. People in the game can perform advanced movements like bunny hopping, wall jumps, and tap strafes.

However, in Fortnite, they have implemented a dedicated defense system that allows you to avoid getting shot, and that is the ability to build. Therefore, movement in Fortnite is pretty basic and does not have room for advanced movements.

3) Weapon slots

Fortnite in-game inventory (Image via Epic Games)

Apex Legends inventory (Image via Reddit thread r/apexlegends)

In Fortnite, there are a total of five slots for throwables, healing items, gear, and weapons. While it is not advisable to do so, players can technically carry up to five weapons while playing Fortnite. However, in Apex Legends, players can only carry two weapons at any given time.

Players do not have to worry about managing ammo in Fortnite as they have a separate slot for that. In contrast, players in Apex Legends will have to account for ammo while managing their loot as ammo does not have a separate slot for healing items and throwables.

2) Shooting mechanics

In Apex Legends, gun skills are the most important factor that decides which team will win a game. However, in Fortnite, gun skills matter, but a player with the ability to crank 90s in a split second will aid in winning games. Therefore, shooting mechanics in Fortnite are not as refined compared to Apex Legends, which has much better shooting mechanics.

1) Weapon and weapon attachments

Barrel stabilizer weapon attachment in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

While Fortnite might have a good selection of weapons, it lacks options in each weapon class. Apex Legends boasts 19 weapons split into assault rifle, light machine gun, submachine gun, pistols, snipers, shotguns, and Compound bow weapon class.

Fortnite does not offer weapon attachments such as scope, stock, barrel stabilizers, or extended magazines, but it is available in Apex Legends to upgrade the weapons in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu