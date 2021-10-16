Fortnite Cubes are building a town all by themselves, and the foundation has already been laid

The Cube Town POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was leaked with the 18.10 update, and players have been eagerly waiting for it ever since. From the looks of it, the new town will soon arrive in the game with the help of the Queen Cube.

At the moment, the Golden Cube has reached the center of the map and is levitating. This is the first step towards the creation of Cube Town in Fortnite, and here's everything players need to know about it.

All the cubes in Fortnite will soon reach the Aftermath

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX had revealed a month ago that all the cubes in Fortnite will gradually make their way towards the center of the island:

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

During that time, the purpose of the cubes was a mystery. However, based on the leaks and the incidents taking place on the island, it is now safe to assume that the cubes are planning to create an entire town for themselves.

This explains why the Queen Cube has been awakening several Purple Cubes on the map. These awakening events led to the birth of several mini-cubes.

Hence, it is almost certain that the Golden Cube is waiting for the arrival of other cubes at the Aftermath:

Blue Cube in Fortnite might start moving with the upcoming updates

Data miners have discovered that new blue corruption effects were added to Fortnite with update 18.20.

This might be a hint that the Blue Cube, better known as Bluevin, might start moving with the upcoming 18.21/18.30 updates.

Also, a new Cube spawning effect was added to Fortnite recently, implying that more Blue Cubes will be visible on the map soon.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory in v18.20 a new Cube Spawning effect got added.Finally gonna see some action near the Blue Cube? 👀 in v18.20 a new Cube Spawning effect got added.Finally gonna see some action near the Blue Cube? 👀 https://t.co/ck9qeHFNFs

As per theories, the Blue Cubes will reverse the corruption that has been spread by the the Golden Cube and Purple Cube. However, some fans do not want the corruption to end, as it might mark the end of map changes in Chapter 2 Season 8.

All in all, it seems like the Blue Cube in Fortnite will attempt to defeat the Golden and Purple Cubes. In the meantime, the Queen Cube has laid the foundation of the Cubes Town POI near the Aftermath.

To say the least, the Fortnite storyline has gotten more interesting than ever in Chapter 2 Season 8 with the Cube Wars.

Edited by Siddharth Satish