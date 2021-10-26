Apex Legends Season 11 leaks: Ash's abilities, Car SMG and more

Apex Legends Season 11 is just around the corner and fans cannot contain their excitement for the new season. This season will showcase a new map, legend and weapon along with new Battle Pass content and balance updates.

The past few hours have not been easy for the entire Apex Legends team, as a lot of information regarding the new season has been leaked online. These leaks include Ash’s abilities, some gameplay content and new skins. Here's a condensation of all the information regarding Apex Legends Season 11 that players need to know about.

Apex Legends Season 11: Ash’s abilities

Ash's passive ability is probably one of the most broken abilities that players will have in the upcoming season. This shows the location of the deathboxes that are nearby, and on interacting with the aforementioned deathbox will mark the survivors on the map.

The tactical ability looks like an arc star that spins and stuns the nearby players, slowing them down and dealing 10 damage. This can be great for those who are trying to make their way into a building when they’re one shot away from a knock.

Ash’s ultimate ability allows players to create a one-way portal for the team in the direction they are looking at. This could be extremely useful in situations where a Caustic has trapped the entire building with traps and the team needs to get out.

Apex Legends Season 11: CAR SMG

This weapon in Apex Legends can run two different types of ammo that are light and heavy ammo. This can be extremely useful for teams that are finding it hard to manage their resources effectively. This can run both light and heavy gun attachments, making it extremely versatile.

Apex Legends Season 11: Change in care package weapons

It is interesting to note that the Apex Legends Season 11 care package will feature the G7 Scout. Speculation suggests that the gun might even contain the double-tap attachment with it. Since the G7 Scout has to replace one weapon, the Triple Take will make its way back to floor loot in the upcoming season.

It is interesting to note that the Battle Pass level 100 and 110 will be for the Prowler Burst PDW. The Chinatown Market crossover has been renamed and will make a return under the name of “Market” which will most likely be released on November 9, 2021. Certain sources have also leaked the complete gameplay where viewers can see Ash’s abilities being tested out.

Edited by Danyal Arabi