Top 5 things to know about Apex Legends Season 11

Apex Legends is a game known for being fresh as it consists of a dedicated team trying to pump out new content for its player base. Gamers are always looking forward to the launch of a new season owing to the addition of a new legend.

That being said, Apex Legends is bringing a lot more content for the upcoming Season 11. Titled “Escape”, it will be launched on November 2.

The new season will showcase a new legend, weapon, and map. Apart from this, players can expect certain balance changes, quality of life updates, ranked KP system overhaul, and a change in the Battlepass.

Five aspects about Apex Legends Season 11

5) Ranked KP system change

While the devs have not mentioned the specifics, they have promised a Ranked KP system overhaul to improve the quality of ranked games in Apex Legends.

Many pro players and streamers, including Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, have been vocal about the need for a Ranked system overhaul.

4) Battlepass changes

The Apex Legends devs had announced that the Battlepass would be going through a few changes from Season 11. The following was stated in the FAQ section of Battlepass and Special Events:

“Battle Pass – Can be obtained during the specific event period by Battle Pass owners who reach the required level. These items may return in a future event or promotion (This applies starting with Season 11 and onwards). Event Limited – May return in a future event or promotion. (i.e., Collection Events, Themed Events).”

Changes are being made to reward the player base that is spending money on the game frequently.

3) C.A.R. SMG

C.A.R SMG (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends fans are excited for this new weapon as it was also present in the Titanfall series. The blog describes this firearm as “flexible”, which could be interpreted in a few ways.

This could suggest the possibility of having more than one ammo type or maybe multiple firing modes. Respawn Entertainment is yet to reveal more information about the weapon.

2) New map

Apex Legends will showcase a new map in Season 11 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends is bringing in a ton of content in Season 11, including a new map. Popular data miners such as Shrugtal and Garret had hinted at the possibility of a new map being added.

The map, codenamed “TROPICS”, will have a tropical setting, as the name suggests. One of the first teasers from Respawn was when a new POI was introduced in Olympus, which was connected to Bangalore’s lore.

Respawn Entertainment’s blog mentioned “A Storm Is Brewing”, which could be a reference to the tropical weather that the map will showcase.

1) New Legend - Ash

Apex Legends @PlayApex Ash’s problems are all in her head...but that’s the most dangerous place they could be 🐀 Ash’s problems are all in her head...but that’s the most dangerous place they could be 🐀 https://t.co/uJEWZbHior

Respawn has confirmed that Ash will be the new legend in Season 11. Apex Legends fans weren’t surprised as the game included multiple teasers and Easter eggs that pointed towards this fact.

The developer recently uploaded a video titled “Stories From The Outlands- Ashes to Ash” that gave insight into the new Apex Legends character.

The legend has a simulacrum body and experiences trauma from the past. While Respawn has not revealed her abilities yet, rumors suggest teleporting abilities, allowing players to get through walls.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer