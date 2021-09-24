Apex Legends Season 11 release date, new features, and more

Apex Legends brought in some exciting updates, and players are still trying to experience the game after the changes that were made during the Evolution Collection Event. With that being said, fans continue to look ahead and are excited to know what's in store during the launch of Season 11.

Like every Season of Apex Legends, Season 11 will run for 13 weeks and will probably be launched on November 2, 2021.

The past few weeks have been eventful for fans, as data miners such Shrugtal and Garret have revealed some interesting news that gives the Apex Legends community some insight into what can be expected in Season 11.

Possible Apex Legends Season 11 map update

Respawn has not made it easy for the community to predict the updates and changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Seasons. While that is the case, data miners have revealed some exciting information for the Apex Legends player base.

Season 10 witnessed quite a few changes being made to the World’s Edge map. Players were wondering if Season 11 might bring in a new map to the game.

Data miner Garret revealed that Season 11 might showcase a new map called Tropics. The map might feature tridents, muddy terrain and alien plants. However, these are leaks and they do not guarantee that players will get to play games in Tropics during Season 11.

New character

In Apex Legends, a new character is added every Season. Leaks suggest that a character named Ash might be the new character players might see in Apex Legends Season 11. Garret revealed certain information about game files that might increase the probability of this character being a new addition to the roster in Season 11.

He discovered Holospray and an animation code with the name 'empty_lights_ash', which states that Ash might be the new character players will see in Apex Legends Season 11.

Also Read

Apart from this, players can expect a significant amount of balance changes made to the legends as well as the weapons. Fans are speculating that Seer might be nerfed when Season 11 commences.

Despite the ongoing server issues, the anticipation is building, and fans are excited for the launch of Apex Legends Season 11.

Edited by R. Elahi