Apex Legends devs confirm KP system overhaul in Season 11 Ranked

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game that caters to both casual and competitive games. Apex Legends has a dedicated Ranked game mode for those who like to test their skills and play against the best players the game offers.

The Apex Legends Ranked system has been subjected to scrutiny since its inception. Some Apex Legends streamers have voiced their opinions on the Ranking system. The devs at Respawn Entertainment have confirmed the Ranked system overhaul, which involves adjusting how KP would aid in climbing the Ranks from Season 11 onwards.

Devs confirm KP system change in Apex Legends Season 11

Apex Legends Ranked will receive an overhaul as the voice of devs at Respawn Entertainment, Ryan Rigney, has confirmed. Apex Legends players who have been playing Ranked for a while will know the struggles of playing this game mode due to DDOSing and server issues.

Many Apex Legends streamers have requested Respawn Entertainment to completely change the Ranked system due to the issues mentioned above. Streamers have been pushing for a Ranked demotion which would go a long way in fixing those issues.

As of now, Apex Legends players can farm KP capped at 5. When this is paired with placement points and de-ranking protection, the Ranked system is quite broken. However, the devs have confirmed that this might change.

Apex Legends streamer NICKMERCS had suggested a few fixes to the KP system to the devs at Respawn Entertainment. He indicated that the KP should be a team-based stat and not just applied to the individual. He also mentioned that Ranked points should be given to damage dealt and not just for placement.

Apex Legends devs have confirmed an overhaul of Ranked game mode, with a primary focus on changing the KP system. Rayn Rigney, who’s the voice of the devs at Respawn Entertainment, has confirmed the KP system change on Reddit.

The specifics of the Ranked system overhaul will be released via the patch notes for Season 11. Apex Legends fans are excited for Season 11 as it will showcase a new map codenamed “Tropics” along with a new legend and some balance changes.

