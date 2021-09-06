NICKMERCS credits Ninja for "opening the gates" for streamers amid the current shift in trend from Twitch to YouTube

In a recent stream, NICKMERCS spoke about the ongoing shift from Twitch to YouTube and applauded Ninja for paving the way by quitting Twitch back in 2018 for Mixer. He claimed that Ninja's move encouraged many streamers to explore options other than Twitch to share their content.

Me and Ninja are two very different individuals, man, but we've got a couple of things in common.

NICKMERCS applauds Ninja for paving the way for streamers to explore other streaming options

While the recent massive shift in allegiance from Twitch to YouTube is taking the world by storm, streamers like Ninja and Dr DisRespect have been off Twitch for some time now.

Popular streamers Ninja (2018) and Dr DisRespect (2020) were among the first big names to quit Twitch (Image via Dr Disrespect on Twitter)

Among the big names to have switched from purple to red in recent times are TimTheTatman, Valkyrae and DrLupo. However, famous Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS also recently revealed that he had "signed a beefer." Most people believe that the streamer will soon announce his shift to YouTube as well.

NICKMERCS may soon announce his shift from Twitch to YouTube (Image via Sportskeeda)

Speaking of the recent mass shift, NICKMERCS spoke about Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. He appreciated the effort and hours that Ninja dedicated to make a name for himself in the world of streaming. NICKMERCS also believes that Ninja paved the way for streamers to explore other streaming options when he quit Twitch for Mixer.

He really did lead the way, man. The moves he made, the way he did his thing... You know, he really did open up the gates for a lot of this stuff.

My entire OG fortnite squad is on Youtube gaming O.O



Congrats to @timthetatman @DrLupo and @CouRageJD love you guys <3 — Ninja (@Ninja) September 1, 2021

NICKMERCS even went on to make fun of the people who call Ninja a "nobody" now. He pointed out how Ninja came back from Mixer with a huge amount of money under his belt and that he still gets ten thousand viewers for whatever game he streams.

That man's got generational wealth now.

NICKMERCS spoke pure facts with that statement, since Ninja is the wealthiest streamer in the community now.

NICKMERCS' statements on this stream were a much needed reminder to give credit where it's due. So, whenever the next streamer to make the switch is announced, NICKMERCS has made sure that the community knows who to thank for it.

